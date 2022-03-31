How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 21, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; Taylor Moore plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament, Taylor Moore missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. He'll be after a better outcome March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas.

How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +10000

Moore's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Moore has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Moore has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +3 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +10 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 42 +7 $37,464 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +7 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 21 -7 $125,880

