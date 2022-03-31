How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament, Taylor Moore missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. He'll be after a better outcome March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas.
How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +10000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Moore's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Moore has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Moore has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+10
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
42
+7
$37,464
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+7
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
21
-7
$125,880
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)