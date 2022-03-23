How to Watch Ted Potter Jr at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ted Potter Jr hits the course in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +30000
Potter Jr's Recent Performance
- Over his last seven rounds, Potter Jr has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Potter Jr has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last seven rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+13
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+3
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+2
$0
September 16-19
Fortinet Championship
MC
+12
$0
