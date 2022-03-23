How to Watch Ted Potter Jr at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 2, 2021; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Ted Potter Jr. waves after making a putt on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Ted Potter Jr hits the course in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.

How to Watch Ted Potter Jr at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +30000

Potter Jr's Recent Performance

Over his last seven rounds, Potter Jr has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Potter Jr has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last seven rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +13 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +3 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship MC +2 $0 September 16-19 Fortinet Championship MC +12 $0

