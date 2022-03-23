How to Watch Thomas Detry at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Thomas Detry hits the links March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at El Camaleon Golf Club following a 22nd-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba in Playa del Carmen, Mexico his last time in competition.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +4000
Detry's Recent Performance
- Over his last 12 rounds, Detry has finished below par nine times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Detry has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- Detry last played this course in 2020, finishing 33rd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
November 4- 7
World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
22
-12
$69,480
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
22
-7
$57,363
