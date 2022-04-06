How to Watch Thomas Pieters at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Thomas Pieters will appear April 7-10 in the 2022 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. In his last tournament he placed 26th in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, shooting at Austin Country Club.
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +13000
Pieters' Recent Performance
- Over his last six rounds, Pieters has finished three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Pieters has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- The last time he competed at Augusta National Golf Club in 2018, Pieters missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
26
-
$97,111
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
32
+5
$67,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
