How to Watch Thomas Pieters at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 17, 2022; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Thomas Pieters hits from the fourth tee during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas Pieters will appear April 7-10 in the 2022 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. In his last tournament he placed 26th in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, shooting at Austin Country Club.

How to Watch Thomas Pieters at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +13000

+13000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pieters' Recent Performance

Over his last six rounds, Pieters has finished three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Pieters has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

The last time he competed at Augusta National Golf Club in 2018, Pieters missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 26 - $97,111 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +7 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 32 +5 $67,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +2 $0

Regional restrictions apply.