How to Watch Thunder at Lakers

The Lakers are 1-9 in their last ten games and now that they have been eliminated from playoff contention have opted to sit several of their stars including LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. The Lakers have only won two games since March 11 and have lost eight consecutive games with their last win coming in James’ 38-point performance in Cleveland on March 21.

Oklahoma City enters as winners of four of their last eight games, including a dominant 21-point win over league-leading Phoenix on Sunday night.

OKC is also without a number of stars as rookie Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort and All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have been shut down for the season with various injuries.

With so many stars sidelined, many role players and back end of the roster guys are getting prime minutes in these late-season games. Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker dropped a career-high 40 points in last night’s 128-112 loss at Golden State on 15-of-28 shooting.

The Thunder have had their share of contributors produce since the season began to wind down as Theo Maledon has three times led the team in scoring over the last eight games including a season-high 28 points in a 110-101 loss at Detroit last Friday.

OKC rookie Lindy Waters III became the fifth rookie in NBA history to record four or more three-point field goals in four consecutive games after going 4-for-10 from beyond the arc against Detroit. The only rookies with a longer such streak are Allen Iverson (1997) and Jalen Green (2022) with five straight.

