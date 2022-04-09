How to Watch Thunder at Lakers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Lakers aim to stop a losing skid tonight against the Thunder

The Lakers are 1-9 in their last ten games and now that they have been eliminated from playoff contention have opted to sit several of their stars including LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. The Lakers have only won two games since March 11 and have lost eight consecutive games with their last win coming in James’ 38-point performance in Cleveland on March 21.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers:

Match Date: April 8, 2022

Match Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Live stream the Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers game fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oklahoma City enters as winners of four of their last eight games, including a dominant 21-point win over league-leading Phoenix on Sunday night.

OKC is also without a number of stars as rookie Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort and All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have been shut down for the season with various injuries.

With so many stars sidelined, many role players and back end of the roster guys are getting prime minutes in these late-season games. Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker dropped a career-high 40 points in last night’s 128-112 loss at Golden State on 15-of-28 shooting.

The Thunder have had their share of contributors produce since the season began to wind down as Theo Maledon has three times led the team in scoring over the last eight games including a season-high 28 points in a 110-101 loss at Detroit last Friday.

OKC rookie Lindy Waters III became the fifth rookie in NBA history to record four or more three-point field goals in four consecutive games after going 4-for-10 from beyond the arc against Detroit. The only rookies with a longer such streak are Allen Iverson (1997) and Jalen Green (2022) with five straight.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 9
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots the ball over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Thunder at Lakers

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
Mike Richman
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

How to Watch Mike Richman vs. Dave Rickels

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
USATSI_17940750
College Volleyball

How to Watch BYU at Stanford in Men's Volleyball

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
USATSI_17695637
College Baseball

How to Watch Washington vs. California in College Baseball

By Alex Barth31 minutes ago
imago1008531310h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Cruz Azul

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
USATSI_16238030 (1)
NLL Lacrosse

How to Watch Philadelphia Wings at San Diego Seals

By Evan Lazar31 minutes ago
USATSI_17931897
College Softball

How to Watch Arizona State at Oregon in College Softball

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, forward Darius Bazley, center, and forward Luguentz Dort, right, watch as their teammates take on the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 117-96. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Apr 6, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks the shot of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Melvin Frazier Jr. (6) during the second half at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 137-101. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy