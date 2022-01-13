Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Nets will look to get back on track today when they host the Thunder.

Relative to what they’re capable of, the Nets have struggled lately. Regardless, they’re still a top-two team in the Eastern Conference standings and are coming off of a huge win.

The Nets will host the Thunder in Brooklyn today, as they look to pull off a win without Kyrie Irving in the lineup.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Brooklyn Nets Today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Live Stream: You can stream Oklahoma City Thunder at Brooklyn Nets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Thunder are currently rebuilding, rolling out the youngest roster in the NBA. To this point in the season, they’re 13-27 and near the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

With that in mind, Oklahoma City does have young talent that can keep games competitive. Between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, the Thunder nearly always have a premier playmaker on the court.

Brooklyn has struggled recently but is still one of the most talented rosters in the NBA. The Nets are still near the top of the East standings and just defeated the Bulls who are the only team ahead of them.

Kevin Durant has played at an MVP level, carrying the Nets through the season despite all of the adversity they've faced. 

Since this is a home game for the Nets, Irving will not be in the lineup. Based on local guidelines, he’s only able to play in certain away games.

Regional restrictions may apply.

