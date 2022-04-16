How to Watch the NBA Playoffs First Round: Timberwolves at Grizzlies

The Timberwolves and Grizzlies begin their first-round series on Saturday with Game 1 from Memphis.

The Timberwolves head to Memphis on Saturday fresh off their play-in game win against the Clippers on Tuesday.

How to Watch First Round: Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Minnesota trailed by 10 with 8:54 left in the game but held Los Angeles to just 11 points the rest of the way to get the come-from-behind win and send itself to the playoffs.

It is just the second time since 2003-04 that the Timberwolves are in the playoffs and the first time since they lost 4-1 in the first round to the Rockets in 2017-18.

Waiting for the Timberwolves is Ja Morant and the No. 2 seed Grizzlies. Memphis finished 56-26 on the year and had the second-best record in the NBA.

Morant is a highlight waiting to happen and he has helped spur the resurgence of the Grizzlies this year.

The Grizzlies come in as the favorite in this series but they went just 2-2 against the Timberwolves in the regular season, with neither team losing at home.

Memphis hopes that trends continue for the first two games starting with Game 1 on Saturday.

