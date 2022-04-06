How to Watch Tom Hoge at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 4, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tom Hoge hits his tee shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, Tom Hoge ended the weekend at , good for a 58th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 trying for an improved score.

How to Watch Tom Hoge at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +20000

+20000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hoge's Recent Performance

Hoge will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.

Over his last eight rounds, Hoge has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in three of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Hoge has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 58 - $42,750 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 33 -3 $100,111 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 32 +5 $67,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +3 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 14 -11 $133,250

Regional restrictions apply.