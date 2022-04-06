How to Watch Tom Hoge at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, Tom Hoge ended the weekend at , good for a 58th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 trying for an improved score.
How to Watch Tom Hoge at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +20000
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Hoge's Recent Performance
- Hoge will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.
- Over his last eight rounds, Hoge has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in three of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Hoge has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
58
-
$42,750
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
33
-3
$100,111
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
32
+5
$67,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+3
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
14
-11
$133,250
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
