Last time out at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, Tom Hoge carded a 39th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 RBC Heritage looking to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Tom Hoge at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Hoge's Recent Performance
- Hoge has qualified for the weekend three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Hoge has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in three of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hoge has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- In 2021, Hoge's last time competing at Harbour Town Golf Links, he placed 25th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
39
+7
$63,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
33
-3
$100,111
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
32
+5
$67,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+3
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
14
-11
$133,250
