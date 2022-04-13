How to Watch Tom Hoge at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Last time out at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, Tom Hoge carded a 39th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 RBC Heritage looking to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Tom Hoge at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Hoge's Recent Performance

Hoge has qualified for the weekend three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Hoge has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in three of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Hoge has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In 2021, Hoge's last time competing at Harbour Town Golf Links, he placed 25th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament 39 +7 $63,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 33 -3 $100,111 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 32 +5 $67,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +3 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 14 -11 $133,250

