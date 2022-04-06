How to Watch Tommy Fleetwood at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 24, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Tommy Fleetwood tees off on #8 during the second round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Fleetwood shot +5 and took 46th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Augusta National Golf Club April 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Masters Tournament.

How to Watch Tommy Fleetwood at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +9000

Fleetwood's Recent Performance

Fleetwood will try to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Over his last eight rounds, Fleetwood has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Fleetwood has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.

The last time Fleetwood played this course (2021), he placed 46th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 35 - $58,239 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 16 -10 $118,950 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 22 -5 $201,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 20 +3 $131,400 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +3 $0

