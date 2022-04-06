How to Watch Tommy Fleetwood at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tommy Fleetwood shot +5 and took 46th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Augusta National Golf Club April 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Masters Tournament.
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +9000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Fleetwood's Recent Performance
- Fleetwood will try to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last eight rounds, Fleetwood has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Fleetwood has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
- The last time Fleetwood played this course (2021), he placed 46th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
35
-
$58,239
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
16
-10
$118,950
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
22
-5
$201,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
20
+3
$131,400
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+3
$0
