How to Watch Tommy Fleetwood at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tommy Fleetwood hits the links April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage following a 14th-place finish in the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia his last time in competition.
How to Watch Tommy Fleetwood at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Fleetwood's Recent Performance
- Fleetwood will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight event.
- Fleetwood has finished below par five times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Fleetwood has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.
- The last time he competed at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021, Fleetwood failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
14
+2
$225,333
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
16
-10
$118,950
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
22
-5
$201,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
20
+3
$131,400
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
