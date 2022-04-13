How to Watch Tommy Fleetwood at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 24, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Tommy Fleetwood tees off on #8 during the second round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Fleetwood hits the links April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage at Augusta National Golf Club following a 14th-place finish in the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia his last time in competition.

How to Watch Tommy Fleetwood at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Fleetwood's Recent Performance

Fleetwood will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight event.

Fleetwood has finished below par five times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Fleetwood has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.

The last time he competed at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021, Fleetwood failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament 14 +2 $225,333 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 16 -10 $118,950 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 22 -5 $201,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 20 +3 $131,400 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +3 $0

