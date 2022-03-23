How to Watch Tommy Gainey at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tommy Gainey seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship. He took 73rd at the par-72 Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +10000
Gainey's Recent Performance
- Over his last nine rounds, Gainey has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last nine rounds.
- Gainey has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Gainey last played this course in 2020, finishing 73rd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+6
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
3
-13
$218,300
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+10
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+5
$0
