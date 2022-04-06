How to Watch Tony Finau at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Tony Finau takes a tee shot at the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course April 7-10, Tony Finau will aim to build upon his last performance in the Masters Tournament. In 2021, he shot -3 and placed 10th at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

How to Watch Tony Finau at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +6500

+6500

Finau's Recent Performance

Finau has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last six rounds.

Over his last six rounds, Finau has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his last appearance at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021, Finau placed 10th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 29 -6 $55,112 March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 35 - $58,239 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +7 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 33 -5 $64,000 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC E $0

