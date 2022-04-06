How to Watch Tony Finau at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course April 7-10, Tony Finau will aim to build upon his last performance in the Masters Tournament. In 2021, he shot -3 and placed 10th at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
How to Watch Tony Finau at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +6500
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Finau's Recent Performance
- Finau has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last six rounds.
- Over his last six rounds, Finau has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- In his last appearance at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021, Finau placed 10th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
29
-6
$55,112
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
35
-
$58,239
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
33
-5
$64,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
E
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)