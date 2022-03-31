How to Watch Tony Finau at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 24, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Tony Finau tees off on #1 during the second round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Finau shot 13th and placed 68th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) March 31 - April 3 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Valero Texas Open.

How to Watch Tony Finau at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +4000

Finau's Recent Performance

Finau has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Finau has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Finau last played at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015 and placed 68th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +7 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 33 -5 $64,000 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC E $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC E $0 January 20-23 The American Express 40 -10 $27,014

