How to Watch Tony Finau at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tony Finau shot 13th and placed 68th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) March 31 - April 3 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Valero Texas Open.
How to Watch Tony Finau at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +4000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Finau's Recent Performance
- Finau has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Finau has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Finau last played at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015 and placed 68th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
33
-5
$64,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
E
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
E
$0
January 20-23
The American Express
40
-10
$27,014
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)