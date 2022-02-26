Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In a Saturday night showdown, the Hawks will host the Toronto Raptors in Atlanta.

If the regular season were to end today, the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks would match up in the play-in tournament. Atlanta is currently the 10th seed while Toronto sits at seventh.

These two teams will match up tonight in Atlanta, as the Hawks host the Raptors. With the final third of the season unfolding, every game has major implications on final seeding.

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Live Stream: You can stream Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

At 32-26, Toronto has been great this season following a trip to the draft lottery. Rookie Scottie Barnes looks to be a perfect fit, as he elevates the team’s play on both ends of the floor.

Over their last ten games, the Raptors have gone 7-3. Getting hot at the right time, they’ll look to avoid the play-in tournament, meaning rising one more spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Following a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Hawks haven’t lived up to expectations this season. While their roster is loaded on paper, the team hasn’t meshed as well as it did during the playoffs last season.

One thing that has been consistent is Trae Young’s star-level performance. He’s currently second in the entire NBA in both total points and assists.

Young has been spectacular for the Hawks this season, which earned him a spot as an All-Star starter. With the ability to score and pass at a high level, he’s instant offense.

Feb 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) dribbles the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
