How to Watch Raptors at Hornets

The Raptors go for the season series sweep against the Hornets on the road.

The Raptors (32-25) were rolling heading into the All-Star break and have to be chomping at the bit to get back on the court, especially against the Hornets (29-31), who they have won both games this season against.

Both games for Toronto were double-digit victories, controlling the young Charlotte team and imposing its collective experience and grit for two wins.

The Raptors will be looking for a third today.

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Charlotte Hornets today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Toronto won the last game between these teams (116-101) behind four players with at least 20 points and a monster performance from the starters:

In its most recent win, Toronto got 24 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists from Pascal Siakam in one of his most complete games of the season.

The team was balanced by Gary Trent Jr. (24 points), Fred VanVleet (20 points, five rebounds and five assists) and OG Anunoby (20 points and nine rebounds). Overall, the starters scored all but 13 points. The Raptors probably could have won the game with just five players.

Siakam and Trent Jr. lit up Charlotte in both games. Siakam is averaging 24.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game in the two games against Charlotte with Trent Jr. shooting the ball very well, averaging 28.0 points on 9-for-19 shooting from three.

For Charlotte, the Hornets got 25 points, six rebounds and five assists from Miles Bridges and 20 points, six assists and five rebounds from Terry Rozier.

Toronto controlled the first half, jumping out to a 56-41 lead and then closed things out in the fourth quarter with a 36-26 final run. Now, the Rapors go for the season series sweep today on the road.

