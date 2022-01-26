How to Watch Raptors at Bulls

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Raptors and Bulls are looking to win back-to-back games and start a new run when they meet on Wednesday night.

After spending much of the season at the top of the Eastern Conference, the Bulls are now half of a game back of the Heat for the top spot. It's not doom and gloom time as the conference is very tight amongst the top five seeds and the Bulls did win their last game against the Thunder to keep pace. They only beat the rebuilding Thunder by one point, though, as Chicago is still feeling the effects of injuries to Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball. 

The win stopped a two-game slide as the Bulls are still getting great contributions from DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. The latter finally has the pieces around him to win at a high level and it looks more and more that the Lakers missed out on DeRozan with the chance to sign him in the offseason. This Bulls team will be around for a long time regardless of if they are healthy or not.  

The Raptors are still quite in the thick of things in the East as well after this was supposed to be a down year rebuilding for Toronto. Instead, they have weathered most of their team being placed on the health and safety protocols list and sit in the eighth seed heading into this game. 

This would be a great statement game for them proving to the rest of the league that they are here to stay ahead of schedule.

