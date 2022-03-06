How to Watch Raptors at Cavaliers

The Raptors look for their first win of the season against the Cavaliers when they meet on Sunday.

These two teams have not taken the court against each other since early December, but the Cavaliers (36-27) have won both meetings with the Raptors (34-29) and aim to continue that today. Both teams are in third place in their very competitive divisions in the Eastern Conference and would be in the playoffs if the season ended today, with Cleveland as the No. 6 seed and Toronto in the play-in as the No. 7 seed.

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers today:

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

In their most game, Cleveland crushed Toronto (144-99) back in December in their best offensive performance as a team:

The last time these two teams played, Cleveland had six players in double figures, all scoring at least 16 points with Darius Garland (22 points and eight assists), Kevin Love (22 points and nine rebounds) and Lauri Markkanen (20 points and seven rebounds) leading the way.

On the other side, Toronto played with zero starters as Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes were all out of action.

Since winning eight games in a row and rising nearly to the top of the Atlantic Division, Toronto has gone 3-6 overall and is not playing playoff basketball. The Raptors are averaging 104.4 points per game and giving up 109.9 points to their opponents.

On the other side for Cleveland, it has gone 1-6 in its last seven games with its defense also falling off a cliff, giving up at least 119 points in four games for an average of 112.9 points allowed.

Before this stretch, Cleveland had not given up 119 points to an opponent in 20 straight games.

