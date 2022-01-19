How to Watch Raptors at Mavericks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 3 team in the Atlantic, the Raptors, takes on the No. 2 team in the Southwest, the Mavericks, on Wednesday night.

The Raptors are traveling into this game with a 21-20 record. Since having several games postponed, they have been hot, winning seven of their last 12 games. They lost their most recent game 104-99 to the Heat, though.

They rank near last in almost every category. They sit No. 27 in field-goal percentage, No. 20 in three-point percentage, No. 21 in points per game and No. 14 in rebounds per game.

The Mavericks are 25-19 midway through this season. Despite being six games over .500, they rank in the bottom of the NBA in various categories, similar to Toronto.

They're No. 25 in points scored with 105.0 per game, No. 22 in rebounds with 43.9 per game, No. 20 in field-goal and free-throw percentages and No. 25 in three-point percentage.

Between Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet, Toronto is in good hands. VanVleet leads the team with 21.9 points per game and 6.7 assists per game. Siakam leads the team in rebounds per game with 8.4.

Luka Dončić leads Dallas in every major stat category. He averages 24.6 points per game, 8.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists.

