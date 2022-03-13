How to Watch Raptors at Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets go for the season series sweep against the Toronto Raptors today.

The Nuggets (40-27) come into tonight 1.5 games behind the Jazz in the Northwest Division and with a win over the Raptors (36-30) they can inch closer to the top of the division. In their first game this season a month ago Denver won in a thriller with these two teams displaying two very different styles, rosters and philosophies on the court with both teams on their way to the playoffs this season.

The first game between these two teams ended with strong offensive moments, but was punctuated with a defensive play from the reigning MVP:

In that game Nikola Jokic had another MVP performance with 28 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and two blocks on 10-16 shooting. He got to the line to go 8-10 overall as well for a balanced offensive attack.

One of his two blocks won the game showing that, for one game, the size and philosophy of Denver was better that day.

Toronto plays a smaller, longer and more athletic style with playmakers and defenders at every position. With that comes some sacrifice against teams like Denver who are led by one of the best big men of this generation.

Pascal Siakam led the way for Toronto went for 35 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists on 16-22 shooting.

Toronto only had 12 points off the bench and will need more production from the bench to beat a team like Denver that is built around Jokic making every player that steps on the court better.

