How to Watch Raptors at Pistons

In a game between the Raptors and Pistons, two of the best rookies in the NBA will match up.

After selecting in the top five of the 2022 NBA Draft, the Raptors and Pistons have gone completely different directions.

Detroit is one of the worst teams in the NBA while Toronto is making a playoff push. Either way, as these two teams match up today, two of the best rookies in the league will face off. Scottie Barnes and Cade Cunningham have both shown tremendous upside early in their respective careers.

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

The Raptors are in currently in the playoff picture after winning seven of their last 10 games. This has helped them earn as record of of 20-18 on the season.

Barnes has been one of the best players for Toronto despite being a rookie, averaging 14.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. He’s also a menace on defense, with 33 steals and 29 blocks thus far in his rookie season.

The Pistons have the second-worst record in NBA at 9-31 to this point. However, nearly half of their wins have come over the past 10 games as they continue to trend in the right direction.

The former top pick in Cunningham has produced 15.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game as a rookie. He’s second on the team in scoring and first in assists.

The Raptors are on a hot streak, with a real opportunity to continue a rise in the standings with a win over the rebuilding Pistons.

