How to Watch Raptors at Rockets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This is the first game of the season between the surging Raptors and the struggling Rockets.

The Raptors (30-23) have to be on cloud nine right now with a seven-game winning streak, moving up to sixth in the Eastern Conference. They take on the Rockets (15-39), who are in the exact opposite position this season as they try to navigate the rebuilding waters that James Harden and Russell Westbrook left them in.

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Houston Rockets today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Watch Toronto Raptors at Houston Rockets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Toronto is riding high on a seven-game winning streak, behind a dominant win over Oklahoma City (117-98):

During this stretch, Toronto is averaging 117.9 points per game and giving up 108.4 points to opponents while shooting 47-44-78 splits as a team.

The Raptors have found their groove with former All-Star Pascal Siakam effectively having a career year with 21.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.1 steals plus blocks per game on 49-35-73 splits. He missed some time early, then looked a bit rusty, but now is averaging a career-high in rebounds, assists, steals and has his best overall shooting splits at this volume.

Siakam and Fred VanVleet, who is also having a career season with 21.6 points, 7.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals plus blocks on 42-40-87 splits, are making this Toronto team dangerous.

On the other side for the Rockets, the rebuild has been bumpy at times, but they have found at worst solid rotation players in Jae'Sean Tate, Alperen Şengün and Usman Garuba with potential starters (or stars) in Christian Wood, Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
10
2022

Toronto Raptors at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 6
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 15, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Brandon Saad (20) celebrates with defenseman Torey Krug (47) and center Jordan Kyrou (25) after scoring against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at St. Louis Blues

11 seconds ago
USATSI_17619968
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at Rockets

11 seconds ago
paolo-banchero
College Basketball

How to Watch Duke at Clemson in Men's College Basketball

11 seconds ago
virginia tech women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech in Women's College Basketball

11 seconds ago
USATSI_14251155 (1)
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Utah Valley at Grand Canyon in Women's College Basketball

11 seconds ago
USATSI_17646140
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Primetime February 10th

11 seconds ago
imago0047067933h
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Puebla in Liga MX Femenil

5 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) looks to pass as Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang (20) defends in the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Miami Heat at New Orleans Pelicans

30 minutes ago
Dec 4, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel (59) and goalie Tristan Jarry (35) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy