How to Watch Raptors at Rockets

This is the first game of the season between the surging Raptors and the struggling Rockets.

The Raptors (30-23) have to be on cloud nine right now with a seven-game winning streak, moving up to sixth in the Eastern Conference. They take on the Rockets (15-39), who are in the exact opposite position this season as they try to navigate the rebuilding waters that James Harden and Russell Westbrook left them in.

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Houston Rockets today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Watch Toronto Raptors at Houston Rockets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Toronto is riding high on a seven-game winning streak, behind a dominant win over Oklahoma City (117-98):

During this stretch, Toronto is averaging 117.9 points per game and giving up 108.4 points to opponents while shooting 47-44-78 splits as a team.

The Raptors have found their groove with former All-Star Pascal Siakam effectively having a career year with 21.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.1 steals plus blocks per game on 49-35-73 splits. He missed some time early, then looked a bit rusty, but now is averaging a career-high in rebounds, assists, steals and has his best overall shooting splits at this volume.

Siakam and Fred VanVleet, who is also having a career season with 21.6 points, 7.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals plus blocks on 42-40-87 splits, are making this Toronto team dangerous.

On the other side for the Rockets, the rebuild has been bumpy at times, but they have found at worst solid rotation players in Jae'Sean Tate, Alperen Şengün and Usman Garuba with potential starters (or stars) in Christian Wood, Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.

Regional restrictions may apply.