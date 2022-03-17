How to Watch Raptors at Clippers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Raptors face the battling Clippers with a chance to catch sixth-place Cleveland in the East.

While the Clippers (36-35) appear locked into the eighth spot in the Western Conference, the Raptors (38-30) have won four straight and can catch the sixth-place Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference standings on Wednesday night with a win and some help.

How to Watch to Toronto Raptors at Los Angeles Clippers Today:

Game Date: March 16, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 10

Live stream the Toronto Raptors at Los Angeles Clippers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Toronto is 4-1 on its current six-game road trip and looks to finish off an L.A. sweep after beating the Lakers 114-103 on Monday night. The Raptors enter play tonight one game behind the Cavaliers for the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the East.

Meanwhile, the Clippers have lost four of six, including a 120-111 overtime loss against the Cavaliers on Monday night. L.A. seems settled at No. 8 in the West, as it trails the seventh-place Timberwolves by 4.5 games while leading the ninth-place Lakers by 5.5.

Toronto is still without starting wing OG Anunoby, out with a finger injury. Gary Trent Jr. went for 28 points against the Lakers on Monday, while Pascal Siakam added 27 points and 11 boards. Rookie Scottie Barnes dropped 21 points.

The short-handed Clippers haven't had two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard at all this season while Paul George hasn't played since Dec. 22 because of an elbow injury. Despite that, role players Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris have stepped up to lead the offense, while reserve Luke Kennard leads the NBA in three-point shooting at 45.5%.

Center Ivica Zubac paced L.A. in the loss at Cleveland with 24 points and 14 boards while two-way player Amir Coffey stepped into the starting lineup and dropped 19 points as neither Jackson nor Morris dressed for the game.

Toronto can wrap up its first sweep of the Clippers since 2018-19 with a victory. The Raptors beat LA at home on Dec. 31, 116-108, after losing four straight in the series.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
16
2022

Toronto Raptors at Los Angeles Clippers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 10
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
