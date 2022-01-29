How to Watch Raptors at Heat

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat battle for the second time this season on Saturday night.

The Heat and Raptors didn't play all that long ago, in the middle of January ending in a close 104-99 bout resulting in a Heat victory. After tonight's game, they will play in just three days in Toronto. That last game against the Raptors brought a lot of good news for the Heat beyond a win. It was the first game that Bam Adebayo came back from an injury that kept him out for six weeks. Jimmy Butler also secured a triple-double after he missed a lot of this time season. 

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Live stream Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Now, Miami seems to be firing on all cylinders and it has reflected in the Eastern Conference standings. They are in the number one spot heading into this game after the Bulls had occupied that spot for most of the season. Since that last win against the Raptors, Miami has won four of their last five including their last game against the Clippers. Los Angeles has been able to come back from anything lately so holding them off is a feat worthy of building momentum into this game. 

Toronto, on the other hand, is coming off a loss to the Bulls and knocked them back to .500 and in the ninth spot in the East. DeMar DeRozan showed why he is a starter in the All-Star game scoring 29 points and it was just too much as Toronto fell 111-105. The Raptors have overcome so much this season and are a legitimate playoff threat in a year that much of their team has missed games. 

This team can contend with anyone and is going to be a threat for a long time to come.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 7
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nov 17, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives the ball around New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at Heat

just now
Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at Grizzlies

just now
texas women
College Basketball

How to Watch Tennessee at Texas

just now
saint mary's
College Basketball

How to Watch Pepperdine at Saint Mary's

just now
Nov 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) shoots a free throw against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Wake Forest at Syracuse

just now
UCF Women's Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Houston at UCF

just now
Jan 23, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) shoots over California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cal vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

just now
Jan 23, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) shoots over California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

USC vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

just now
Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Joe Quintana (2) shoots the ball over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

just now
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy