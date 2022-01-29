How to Watch Raptors at Heat

The Heat and Raptors didn't play all that long ago, in the middle of January ending in a close 104-99 bout resulting in a Heat victory. After tonight's game, they will play in just three days in Toronto. That last game against the Raptors brought a lot of good news for the Heat beyond a win. It was the first game that Bam Adebayo came back from an injury that kept him out for six weeks. Jimmy Butler also secured a triple-double after he missed a lot of this time season.

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Now, Miami seems to be firing on all cylinders and it has reflected in the Eastern Conference standings. They are in the number one spot heading into this game after the Bulls had occupied that spot for most of the season. Since that last win against the Raptors, Miami has won four of their last five including their last game against the Clippers. Los Angeles has been able to come back from anything lately so holding them off is a feat worthy of building momentum into this game.

Toronto, on the other hand, is coming off a loss to the Bulls and knocked them back to .500 and in the ninth spot in the East. DeMar DeRozan showed why he is a starter in the All-Star game scoring 29 points and it was just too much as Toronto fell 111-105. The Raptors have overcome so much this season and are a legitimate playoff threat in a year that much of their team has missed games.

This team can contend with anyone and is going to be a threat for a long time to come.

