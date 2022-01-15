How to Watch Raptors at Bucks

On Saturday in NBA action, the Raptors will hit the road to take on the Bucks in Milwaukee.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward on Saturday night with quite a few good games for fans to watch. One of those games will feature the Raptors hitting the road to take on the Bucks in Milwaukee. While the Bucks are favored to win the game, the Raptors are not going to go down without putting up a big fight.

How to Watch the Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Ahead of tonight's game against the Bucks, the Raptors hold a 20-19 record. They have clawed their way back into being a legitimate playoff contender. Toronto is coming off of a tough 103-87 loss at the hands of the Pistons in their last outing.

On the other side of the court, the Bucks are once again looking like a legitimate NBA Finals contender. They are 27-17 entering this game and are coming off of a major statement win. In their last game, Milwaukee dominated the Warriors by a final score of 118-99.

This should be a very entertaining game for the fans to watch. Both teams are loaded with talent and should stack up nicely against each other. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

