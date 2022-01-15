How to Watch Raptors at Bucks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday in NBA action, the Raptors will hit the road to take on the Bucks in Milwaukee.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward on Saturday night with quite a few good games for fans to watch. One of those games will feature the Raptors hitting the road to take on the Bucks in Milwaukee. While the Bucks are favored to win the game, the Raptors are not going to go down without putting up a big fight.

How to Watch the Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Live stream the Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game against the Bucks, the Raptors hold a 20-19 record. They have clawed their way back into being a legitimate playoff contender. Toronto is coming off of a tough 103-87 loss at the hands of the Pistons in their last outing.

On the other side of the court, the Bucks are once again looking like a legitimate NBA Finals contender. They are 27-17 entering this game and are coming off of a major statement win. In their last game, Milwaukee dominated the Warriors by a final score of 118-99.

This should be a very entertaining game for the fans to watch. Both teams are loaded with talent and should stack up nicely against each other. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 1
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) is guarded by Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at Bucks

1 minute ago
Jan 14, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 14, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Clemson senior guard David Collins (13) shoots against Virginia during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum Tuesday, January 4, 2021. Ncaa Mbb Virginia At Clemson
College Basketball

Boston College vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Clemson senior guard David Collins (13) shoots against Virginia during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum Tuesday, January 4, 2021. Ncaa Mbb Virginia At Clemson
College Basketball

Clemson vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
USATSI_17496388
College Basketball

How to Watch Stanford at Washington

31 minutes ago
USATSI_17486726
College Basketball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

31 minutes ago
USATSI_17495076
College Basketball

How to Watch Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

31 minutes ago
alabama
College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama at Mississippi State in Men's College Basketball

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy