How to Watch Raptors at Bucks

The Raptors will hit the road for a tough matchup against the Bucks in Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

Looking ahead at tonight's NBA schedule, fans will have their choice of quite a few good matchups to watch. One intriguing game to keep a close eye on will feature the Raptors hitting the road to take on the Bucks in Milwaukee. Both teams are loaded with talent, and this should be a very entertaining game.

How to Watch the Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 5, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Live stream the Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Raptors hold a 17-17 record and are starting to push their way back into the playoff picture. Toronto has a ton of talent on the roster and is an under-the-radar team so far this year. Last time out, the Raptors ended up beating the Spurs by a final score of 129-104.

On the other side of the court, the Bucks have opened up the year with a 25-14 record. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. are looking like a serious NBA Finals contender once again. Milwaukee is fresh off of a rough 115-106 loss against the Pistons.

While the Bucks are favored to win tonight's game, the Raptors are a tough team to beat. This should be a very entertaining basketball game. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.