How to Watch Raptors at Timberwolves

This is the first game of the season between the Raptors and the Timberwolves this season. It takes place on Wednesday night.

The Timberwolves (31-27) are on pace to have their best season since Jimmy Butler left the team and potentially their best season since Kevin Garnett was in uniform and making All-Star games. The franchise only has nine playoff appearances in 33 seasons and only seven seasons with 45-plus wins. This team is on their way to achieving both of those goals, with a tough Raptors (31-25) team up next on the schedule as both teams have their eyes on the postseason.

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Minnesota Timberwolves today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Minnesota won a thriller (126-120 in overtime) in its last outing behind 39 points and 15 rebounds from Karl-Anthony Towns:

Over their last seven games, Minnesota is playing well, going 5-2 overall and rising up to the No. 4 offense in the league at 113.6 points per game.

The Wolves have really leaned into their offense as of late, scoring 115-plus points in 11 straight games. They have scored at least 121 points in 18 of their 48 games overall. They are scoring at this clip based on pace and volume.

This season, Minnesota is No. 3 in the NBA in pace (100.3), with the fourth-most field goal attempts per game (91.9) and the most three-point attempts per game (41.5).

With that volume approach, the Wolves are not as efficient as they would like to be with 45-35-76 splits, good for No. 23, No. 19 and No. 18 in the league today.

On the other side for Toronto, they have locked in on defense to rise up the standings. Currently, they are No. 10 in points allowed per game (107.2) and have only given up over 115 points in a game four times in their last 14 games.

This should be a high-paced, explosive and fun game filled with highlights from both teams.

