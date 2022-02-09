How to Watch Raptors at Thunder

The Raptors look to get their win back over the Thunder after a loss back in December when they meet on Wednesday night.

The Raptors (29-23) are playing their best basketball of the season, flying up the standings in the Atlantic Division, rising from last to second in the division while soaring up in the Eastern Conference, going from the play-in to a threat for home-court advantage. They take on the Thunder (17-36), who beat Toronto in their first game and could play spoilers again.

Fred VanVleet is an All-Star and heading to the Skills Challenge with the 3-Point Contest this year as well:

Toronto is riding high as of late with its sixth win in a row and boasting an 8-2 record in its last 10 games, surpassing the Knicks, Celtics and the former favorites to win the Eastern Conference this season, the Nets.

They are currently the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, three games or fewer behind the 76ers, Cavaliers and the Bulls at the moment.

A lot of that has to do with the career season from VanVleet, who is a first-time All-Star, a first-time participant in the 3-Point Contest and is statistically having a career season across the board.

VanVleet is averaging 21.6 points, 7.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals on 42-39-87 shooting splits.

His play balances out all of the switchy, active athletes on Toronto who get to attack around and react to his prolific shooting potential, creating a mini-Warriors team with switching, shooting, playmaking and defending at every position around a scoring point guard.

