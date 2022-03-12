How to Watch Raptors at Suns

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Suns go for their third straight win on Friday when they hosts the Raptors in the first of two straight home games

The Suns return home from a three-game road trip after getting a huge 111-90 win against the Eastern Conference-leading Heat.

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Phoenix Suns Today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Live Stream Toronto Raptors at Phoenix Suns on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was their second straight and improved their record to 53-13 on the year. Phoenix lost its first road game on the trip at Milwaukee but bounced back with wins against the Magic and Heat.

The Suns now lead the Grizzlies by 8.5 games for first place in the Western Conference and top record in the NBA.

Friday they will look to stay hot against a Raptors team coming off a 119-104 win against the Spurs on Wednesday.

The win against San Antonio snapped a three-game losing streak and improved their record to 35-30.

The Raptors now sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, three games back of the Cavaliers.

The Raptors are fighting to stay out of the play-in games of the playoffs and need wins, but Friday night will be tough against the best team in the NBA this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

