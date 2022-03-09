How to Watch Raptors at Spurs

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Raptors and Spurs are set to face off in San Antonio in an intriguing Wednesday night matchup.

There will be plenty of good games for NBA fans to watch on Wednesday night. With the 2021-22 season starting to wind down, fans should enjoy these games while they last. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Raptors traveling to San Antonio to face off against the Spurs.

How to Watch the Toronto Raptors at San Antonio Spurs Today:

Game Date: Mar. 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Live stream the Toronto Raptors at San Antonio Spurs game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Raptors are 34-30 and are still fighting for a spot in the playoff picture. Toronto needs to string some wins together to ensure that it will play in the postseason. In their last game, the Raptors ended up losing to the Cavaliers by a final score of 104-96, marking their third straight loss.

On the other side of the court, the Spurs are 25-40 and have shown signs of improvement this season. San Antonio may not make the postseason, but it is headed in the right direction. Last time out, the Spurs pulled off a 117-110 win over the Lakers.

This is a very important game for the Raptors as they look to bounce back from a rough stretch. For the Spurs, they would love to pull off the upset and pick up a second win in a row. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

USATSI_17843121
