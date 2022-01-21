How to Watch Raptors at Wizards

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards are both coming off of losses and look to keep their heads above .500 this season.

The Raptors (21-21) have had a rollercoaster of a season, but two things have gone well for them so far. They have gotten on track as of late and are getting hot at the right time. Toronto is also 201 against their opponents tonight, the Wizards (23-22) including winning the last two games in the season series.

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Toronto won the last game between these two teams (102-90) to give them a 2-1 season series lead on Washington:

In their three games this season, Toronto is averaging 98.0 points per game while Washington is putting up 96.0 points per game.

These two teams have played all three of their games under 109 points and in lower scoring games compared to today’s standards. Washington won the first game, the season opener for both teams in a defensive grind (98-83).

Since then Toronto has won the next two games by a margin of 10.5 points.

Washington has been a different team since their hot start where they were No. 1 in the Eastern Conference standings and boasted the No. 1 defense in the league.

Today they have the No. 21 defense in the league at 109.8 points per game and the No. 18 offense, scoring 108.3 points per game.

On the other side, for Toronto they have the No. 9 defense in the league at 106.0 points allowed and the No. 23 offense scoring 106.8 points per game. The teams are fairly evenly matched and near each other in the standings, with the difference being that Toronto is rising and Washington is sliding.

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
