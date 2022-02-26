How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (28-31) go up against the Toronto Raptors (32-26) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Raptors vs. Hawks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hawks
-5
223 points
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Raptors
- The 112.2 points per game the Hawks put up are 5.0 more points than the Raptors give up (107.2).
- When Atlanta scores more than 107.2 points, it is 26-16.
- Toronto is 26-14 when allowing fewer than 112.2 points.
- The Raptors' 108.4 points per game are only 3.4 fewer points than the 111.8 the Hawks give up to opponents.
- Toronto has put together a 19-3 record in games it scores more than 111.8 points.
- Atlanta has a 16-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.4 points.
- The Hawks are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 15th.
- The Hawks average 10 offensive rebounds per game, 3.1 rebounds less than the Raptors.
- The Raptors are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 19th.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 27.6 points and distributes 9.3 assists per game.
- Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 12.2 boards in each contest while scoring 10.8 points per game.
- Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- Young and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Young leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Pascal Siakam has the top spot on the Raptors leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 21.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
- Fred VanVleet's assist statline paces Toronto; he dishes out 6.9 assists per game.
- VanVleet is consistent from three-point range and leads the Raptors with 4.0 made threes per game.
- Gary Trent Jr. (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Chris Boucher (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
February
26
2022
Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)