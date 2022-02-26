Feb 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) presses Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first quarter at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (28-31) go up against the Toronto Raptors (32-26) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Hawks

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

Betting Information for Raptors vs. Hawks

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -5 223 points

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Raptors

The 112.2 points per game the Hawks put up are 5.0 more points than the Raptors give up (107.2).

When Atlanta scores more than 107.2 points, it is 26-16.

Toronto is 26-14 when allowing fewer than 112.2 points.

The Raptors' 108.4 points per game are only 3.4 fewer points than the 111.8 the Hawks give up to opponents.

Toronto has put together a 19-3 record in games it scores more than 111.8 points.

Atlanta has a 16-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.4 points.

The Hawks are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 15th.

The Hawks average 10 offensive rebounds per game, 3.1 rebounds less than the Raptors.

The Raptors are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 19th.

Hawks Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 27.6 points and distributes 9.3 assists per game.

Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 12.2 boards in each contest while scoring 10.8 points per game.

Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

Young and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Young leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

