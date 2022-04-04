Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 3, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) embrace at the end of the game at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (41-37) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Toronto Raptors (45-32) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Hawks

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Hawks

  • The 109.3 points per game the Raptors record are the same as the Hawks allow.
  • Toronto has a 28-4 record when scoring more than 112.4 points.
  • When Atlanta allows fewer than 109.3 points, it is 21-11.
  • The Hawks put up an average of 113.8 points per game, seven more points than the 106.8 the Raptors give up.
  • When it scores more than 106.8 points, Atlanta is 39-19.
  • Toronto is 40-18 when it gives up fewer than 113.8 points.
  • This season, the Raptors have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% lower than the 47% of shots the Hawks' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Toronto shoots higher than 47% from the field, it is 18-6 overall.
  • Atlanta has put together a 30-12 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors in scoring and rebounding, putting up 21.9 points and 8.3 boards per game.
  • Fred VanVleet leads Toronto in assists, averaging 6.5 per game while also scoring 20 points per contest.
  • The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who makes 3.7 threes per game.
  • VanVleet and Chris Boucher lead Toronto on the defensive end, with VanVleet leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Boucher in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The Hawks' Trae Young racks up enough points (28.3 per game) and assists (9.6 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Clint Capela grabs 11.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.8 points per game and adds 1.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
  • Young makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
  • Delon Wright (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Atlanta while Capela (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/26/2022

Pacers

W 131-91

Home

3/28/2022

Celtics

W 115-112

Home

3/30/2022

Timberwolves

W 125-102

Home

4/1/2022

Magic

W 102-89

Away

4/3/2022

Heat

L 114-109

Home

4/5/2022

Hawks

-

Home

4/7/2022

76ers

-

Home

4/8/2022

Rockets

-

Home

4/10/2022

Knicks

-

Away

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/25/2022

Warriors

W 121-110

Home

3/28/2022

Pacers

W 132-123

Away

3/30/2022

Thunder

W 136-118

Away

3/31/2022

Cavaliers

W 131-107

Home

4/2/2022

Nets

W 122-115

Home

4/5/2022

Raptors

-

Away

4/6/2022

Wizards

-

Home

4/8/2022

Heat

-

Away

4/10/2022

Rockets

-

Away

How To Watch

April
5
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
