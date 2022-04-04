Apr 3, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) embrace at the end of the game at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (41-37) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Toronto Raptors (45-32) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Hawks

Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Hawks

The 109.3 points per game the Raptors record are the same as the Hawks allow.

Toronto has a 28-4 record when scoring more than 112.4 points.

When Atlanta allows fewer than 109.3 points, it is 21-11.

The Hawks put up an average of 113.8 points per game, seven more points than the 106.8 the Raptors give up.

When it scores more than 106.8 points, Atlanta is 39-19.

Toronto is 40-18 when it gives up fewer than 113.8 points.

This season, the Raptors have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% lower than the 47% of shots the Hawks' opponents have knocked down.

In games Toronto shoots higher than 47% from the field, it is 18-6 overall.

Atlanta has put together a 30-12 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors in scoring and rebounding, putting up 21.9 points and 8.3 boards per game.

Fred VanVleet leads Toronto in assists, averaging 6.5 per game while also scoring 20 points per contest.

The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who makes 3.7 threes per game.

VanVleet and Chris Boucher lead Toronto on the defensive end, with VanVleet leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Boucher in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

The Hawks' Trae Young racks up enough points (28.3 per game) and assists (9.6 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Clint Capela grabs 11.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.8 points per game and adds 1.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.

Young makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.

Delon Wright (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Atlanta while Capela (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/26/2022 Pacers W 131-91 Home 3/28/2022 Celtics W 115-112 Home 3/30/2022 Timberwolves W 125-102 Home 4/1/2022 Magic W 102-89 Away 4/3/2022 Heat L 114-109 Home 4/5/2022 Hawks - Home 4/7/2022 76ers - Home 4/8/2022 Rockets - Home 4/10/2022 Knicks - Away

