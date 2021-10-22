Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    • October 22, 2021
    How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 9, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) has the ball knocked away by Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

    Atlantic Division opponents square off when the Boston Celtics (0-1) host the Toronto Raptors (0-1) at TD Garden, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 22, 2021. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    Celtics

    -6.5

    218 points

    Key Stats for Celtics vs. Raptors

    • Last year, the Celtics recorded just 1.0 more point per game (112.7) than the Raptors gave up (111.7).
    • Boston went 29-9 last season when scoring more than 111.7 points.
    • Toronto had a 19-12 record last season when allowing fewer than 112.7 points.
    • The Raptors' 111.3 points per game last year were equal to what the Celtics gave up to opponents.
    • Toronto went 19-16 last season when it scored more than 111.3 points.
    • Boston's record was 22-15 when it gave up fewer than 111.3 points last season.
    • The Celtics were the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Raptors finished 28th.
    • The Celtics averaged 10.5 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Raptors by 1.1 rebounds per contest last season.
    • The Celtics ranked seventh in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Raptors ranked 20th.

    • Jayson Tatum averaged 26.4 points per contest to go with 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game last season.
    • Enes Kanter pulled down 11.0 rebounds per game, while Dennis Schroder averaged 5.8 assists per contest.
    • Tatum hit an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Tatum averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Robert Williams III compiled 1.8 rejections per contest.

    • Pascal Siakam scored 21.4 points and pulled down 7.2 rebounds per game last season.
    • Fred VanVleet distributed 6.3 assists per game while scoring 19.6 PPG.
    • VanVleet made 3.3 threes per game a season ago.
    • VanVleet averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Chris Boucher collected 1.9 blocks per contest.

    Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

