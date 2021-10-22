Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

Oct 9, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) has the ball knocked away by Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Atlantic Division opponents square off when the Boston Celtics (0-1) host the Toronto Raptors (0-1) at TD Garden, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 22, 2021. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Celtics

Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021

Friday, October 22, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Raptors vs. Celtics

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -6.5 218 points

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Raptors

Last year, the Celtics recorded just 1.0 more point per game (112.7) than the Raptors gave up (111.7).

Boston went 29-9 last season when scoring more than 111.7 points.

Toronto had a 19-12 record last season when allowing fewer than 112.7 points.

The Raptors' 111.3 points per game last year were equal to what the Celtics gave up to opponents.

Toronto went 19-16 last season when it scored more than 111.3 points.

Boston's record was 22-15 when it gave up fewer than 111.3 points last season.

The Celtics were the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Raptors finished 28th.

The Celtics averaged 10.5 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Raptors by 1.1 rebounds per contest last season.

The Celtics ranked seventh in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Raptors ranked 20th.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum averaged 26.4 points per contest to go with 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game last season.

Enes Kanter pulled down 11.0 rebounds per game, while Dennis Schroder averaged 5.8 assists per contest.

Tatum hit an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Tatum averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Robert Williams III compiled 1.8 rejections per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch