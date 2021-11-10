Skip to main content
    November 11, 2021
    How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston Celtics (4-6) will try to stop a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Toronto Raptors (6-5) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at TD Garden. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Celtics

    Betting Information for Raptors vs. Celtics

    Celtics vs Raptors Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Celtics

    -3

    206 points

    Key Stats for Celtics vs. Raptors

    • The Celtics average 108.8 points per game, 7.0 more points than the 101.8 the Raptors allow.
    • Boston has a 2-5 record when putting up more than 101.8 points.
    • Toronto has a 5-3 record when giving up fewer than 108.8 points.
    • The Raptors score an average of 104.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 110.2 the Celtics allow.
    • Toronto has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 110.2 points.
    • Boston's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 104.7 points.
    • The Celtics are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at ninth.
    • The Celtics average 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, 3.6 rebounds less than the Raptors.
    • The Raptors are the top rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 15th.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • The Celtics scoring leader is Jaylen Brown, who averages 25.6 per contest to go with 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
    • Boston's leading rebounder is Al Horford averaging 9.4 boards per game and its best passer is Dennis Schroder and his 6.0 assists per game.
    • Brown leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Boston steals leader is Marcus Smart, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Horford, who compiles 2.6 rejections per contest.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • OG Anunoby is the top scorer for the Raptors with 20.2 points per game. He also adds 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game to his statistics.
    • The Toronto leaders in rebounding and assists are Scottie Barnes with 8.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 16.6 points and 2.4 assists per game) and Fred VanVleet with 7.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 18.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game).
    • Anunoby is consistent from distance and leads the Raptors with 2.8 made threes per game.
    • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 2.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher with 0.8 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_17122994
