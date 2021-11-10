Nov 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (4-6) will try to stop a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Toronto Raptors (6-5) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at TD Garden. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Celtics

Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Raptors vs. Celtics

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -3 206 points

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Raptors

The Celtics average 108.8 points per game, 7.0 more points than the 101.8 the Raptors allow.

Boston has a 2-5 record when putting up more than 101.8 points.

Toronto has a 5-3 record when giving up fewer than 108.8 points.

The Raptors score an average of 104.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 110.2 the Celtics allow.

Toronto has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 110.2 points.

Boston's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 104.7 points.

The Celtics are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at ninth.

The Celtics average 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, 3.6 rebounds less than the Raptors.

The Raptors are the top rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 15th.

Celtics Players to Watch

The Celtics scoring leader is Jaylen Brown, who averages 25.6 per contest to go with 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Boston's leading rebounder is Al Horford averaging 9.4 boards per game and its best passer is Dennis Schroder and his 6.0 assists per game.

Brown leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Boston steals leader is Marcus Smart, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Horford, who compiles 2.6 rejections per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch