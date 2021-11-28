Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors (9-11) will attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Boston Celtics (10-10) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Celtics

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Scotiabank Arena
    Key Stats for Raptors vs. Celtics

    • The 106.4 points per game the Raptors put up are just 0.5 more points than the Celtics give up (105.9).
    • When Toronto totals more than 105.9 points, it is 8-3.
    • Boston has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 106.4 points.
    • The Celtics average just 0.5 more points per game (107.1) than the Raptors give up to opponents (106.6).
    • When it scores more than 106.6 points, Boston is 6-4.
    • Toronto has a 6-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.1 points.
    • This season, the Raptors have a 44.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Celtics' opponents have made.
    • Toronto is 5-4 when it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
    • The Celtics' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Raptors have given up to their opponents.
    • Boston is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • The Raptors scoring leader is OG Anunoby, who averages 20.1 per contest to go with 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
    • Toronto's leading rebounder is Scottie Barnes averaging 8.3 boards per game and its best passer is Fred VanVleet and his 6.7 assists per game.
    • The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
    • Gary Trent Jr. and VanVleet lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and VanVleet in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • The Celtics' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jayson Tatum with 25.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
    • Boston's assist leader is Marcus Smart with 5.6 per game. He also scores 10.6 points per game and tacks on 3.8 rebounds per game.
    • Tatum is reliable from deep and leads the Celtics with 2.8 made threes per game.
    • Boston's leader in steals is Smart (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Al Horford (1.7 per game).

    Raptors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Jazz

    L 119-103

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Kings

    W 108-89

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Warriors

    L 119-104

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 126-113

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Pacers

    L 114-97

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    Celtics Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Lakers

    W 130-108

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Thunder

    W 111-105

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Rockets

    W 108-90

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Nets

    L 123-104

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Spurs

    L 96-88

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
