Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (9-11) will attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Boston Celtics (10-10) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Celtics
- The 106.4 points per game the Raptors put up are just 0.5 more points than the Celtics give up (105.9).
- When Toronto totals more than 105.9 points, it is 8-3.
- Boston has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 106.4 points.
- The Celtics average just 0.5 more points per game (107.1) than the Raptors give up to opponents (106.6).
- When it scores more than 106.6 points, Boston is 6-4.
- Toronto has a 6-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.1 points.
- This season, the Raptors have a 44.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Celtics' opponents have made.
- Toronto is 5-4 when it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
- The Celtics' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Raptors have given up to their opponents.
- Boston is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The Raptors scoring leader is OG Anunoby, who averages 20.1 per contest to go with 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
- Toronto's leading rebounder is Scottie Barnes averaging 8.3 boards per game and its best passer is Fred VanVleet and his 6.7 assists per game.
- The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
- Gary Trent Jr. and VanVleet lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and VanVleet in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The Celtics' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jayson Tatum with 25.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
- Boston's assist leader is Marcus Smart with 5.6 per game. He also scores 10.6 points per game and tacks on 3.8 rebounds per game.
- Tatum is reliable from deep and leads the Celtics with 2.8 made threes per game.
- Boston's leader in steals is Smart (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Al Horford (1.7 per game).
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Jazz
L 119-103
Away
11/19/2021
Kings
W 108-89
Away
11/21/2021
Warriors
L 119-104
Away
11/24/2021
Grizzlies
W 126-113
Away
11/26/2021
Pacers
L 114-97
Away
11/28/2021
Celtics
-
Home
11/30/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
12/2/2021
Bucks
-
Home
12/5/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/8/2021
Thunder
-
Home
12/10/2021
Knicks
-
Home
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Lakers
W 130-108
Home
11/20/2021
Thunder
W 111-105
Home
11/22/2021
Rockets
W 108-90
Home
11/24/2021
Nets
L 123-104
Home
11/26/2021
Spurs
L 96-88
Away
11/28/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/1/2021
76ers
-
Home
12/3/2021
Jazz
-
Away
12/4/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/7/2021
Lakers
-
Away
12/8/2021
Clippers
-
Away