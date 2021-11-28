Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (9-11) will attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Boston Celtics (10-10) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Celtics

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Celtics

The 106.4 points per game the Raptors put up are just 0.5 more points than the Celtics give up (105.9).

When Toronto totals more than 105.9 points, it is 8-3.

Boston has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 106.4 points.

The Celtics average just 0.5 more points per game (107.1) than the Raptors give up to opponents (106.6).

When it scores more than 106.6 points, Boston is 6-4.

Toronto has a 6-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.1 points.

This season, the Raptors have a 44.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Celtics' opponents have made.

Toronto is 5-4 when it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

The Celtics' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Raptors have given up to their opponents.

Boston is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

The Raptors scoring leader is OG Anunoby, who averages 20.1 per contest to go with 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Toronto's leading rebounder is Scottie Barnes averaging 8.3 boards per game and its best passer is Fred VanVleet and his 6.7 assists per game.

The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.

Gary Trent Jr. and VanVleet lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and VanVleet in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

The Celtics' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jayson Tatum with 25.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Boston's assist leader is Marcus Smart with 5.6 per game. He also scores 10.6 points per game and tacks on 3.8 rebounds per game.

Tatum is reliable from deep and leads the Celtics with 2.8 made threes per game.

Boston's leader in steals is Smart (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Al Horford (1.7 per game).

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/18/2021 Jazz L 119-103 Away 11/19/2021 Kings W 108-89 Away 11/21/2021 Warriors L 119-104 Away 11/24/2021 Grizzlies W 126-113 Away 11/26/2021 Pacers L 114-97 Away 11/28/2021 Celtics - Home 11/30/2021 Grizzlies - Home 12/2/2021 Bucks - Home 12/5/2021 Wizards - Home 12/8/2021 Thunder - Home 12/10/2021 Knicks - Home

Celtics Upcoming Schedule