Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 24, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) drbibles the ball around Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 24, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) drbibles the ball around Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (47-28) will look to continue a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (42-32) on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Celtics

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Celtics

  • The Raptors score 5.2 more points per game (109.1) than the Celtics give up (103.9).
  • When Toronto puts up more than 103.9 points, it is 34-12.
  • When Boston allows fewer than 109.1 points, it is 39-11.
  • The Celtics' 110.7 points per game are just 3.6 more points than the 107.1 the Raptors give up.
  • Boston is 34-7 when it scores more than 107.1 points.
  • Toronto is 33-15 when it gives up fewer than 110.7 points.
  • The Raptors make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
  • In games Toronto shoots better than 43.2% from the field, it is 32-13 overall.
  • The Celtics have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Raptors have averaged.
  • This season, Boston has a 32-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors in scoring and rebounding, putting up 22.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
  • Toronto's best passer is Fred VanVleet, who averages 6.7 assists per game to go with his 20.6 PPG scoring average.
  • VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Jayson Tatum is at the top of the Celtics scoring leaderboard with 27.1 points per game. He also grabs 8.1 rebounds and dishes out 4.3 assists per game.
  • The Boston leaders in rebounding and assists are Robert Williams III with 9.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 10 points and two assists per game) and Marcus Smart with 5.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per game).
  • Tatum is the top shooter from distance for the Celtics, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
  • Smart (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Williams (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/18/2022

Lakers

L 128-123

Home

3/20/2022

76ers

W 93-88

Away

3/21/2022

Bulls

L 113-99

Away

3/24/2022

Cavaliers

W 117-104

Home

3/26/2022

Pacers

W 131-91

Home

3/28/2022

Celtics

-

Home

3/30/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

4/1/2022

Magic

-

Away

4/3/2022

Heat

-

Home

4/5/2022

Hawks

-

Home

4/7/2022

76ers

-

Home

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/18/2022

Kings

W 126-97

Away

3/20/2022

Nuggets

W 124-104

Away

3/21/2022

Thunder

W 132-123

Away

3/23/2022

Jazz

W 125-97

Home

3/27/2022

Timberwolves

W 134-112

Home

3/28/2022

Raptors

-

Away

3/30/2022

Heat

-

Home

4/1/2022

Pacers

-

Home

4/3/2022

Wizards

-

Home

4/6/2022

Bulls

-

Away

4/7/2022

Bucks

-

Away

How To Watch

March
28
2022

Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 24, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) drbibles the ball around Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Miami Heat

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) passes around Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles next to Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch Powerade Jamfest

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy