Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

Mar 24, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) drbibles the ball around Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (47-28) will look to continue a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (42-32) on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Celtics

Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022

Monday, March 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Celtics

The Raptors score 5.2 more points per game (109.1) than the Celtics give up (103.9).

When Toronto puts up more than 103.9 points, it is 34-12.

When Boston allows fewer than 109.1 points, it is 39-11.

The Celtics' 110.7 points per game are just 3.6 more points than the 107.1 the Raptors give up.

Boston is 34-7 when it scores more than 107.1 points.

Toronto is 33-15 when it gives up fewer than 110.7 points.

The Raptors make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

In games Toronto shoots better than 43.2% from the field, it is 32-13 overall.

The Celtics have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Raptors have averaged.

This season, Boston has a 32-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors in scoring and rebounding, putting up 22.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Toronto's best passer is Fred VanVleet, who averages 6.7 assists per game to go with his 20.6 PPG scoring average.

VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum is at the top of the Celtics scoring leaderboard with 27.1 points per game. He also grabs 8.1 rebounds and dishes out 4.3 assists per game.

The Boston leaders in rebounding and assists are Robert Williams III with 9.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 10 points and two assists per game) and Marcus Smart with 5.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per game).

Tatum is the top shooter from distance for the Celtics, hitting 3.1 threes per game.

Smart (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Williams (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/18/2022 Lakers L 128-123 Home 3/20/2022 76ers W 93-88 Away 3/21/2022 Bulls L 113-99 Away 3/24/2022 Cavaliers W 117-104 Home 3/26/2022 Pacers W 131-91 Home 3/28/2022 Celtics - Home 3/30/2022 Timberwolves - Home 4/1/2022 Magic - Away 4/3/2022 Heat - Home 4/5/2022 Hawks - Home 4/7/2022 76ers - Home

Celtics Upcoming Schedule