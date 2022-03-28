Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (47-28) will look to continue a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (42-32) on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Celtics
- The Raptors score 5.2 more points per game (109.1) than the Celtics give up (103.9).
- When Toronto puts up more than 103.9 points, it is 34-12.
- When Boston allows fewer than 109.1 points, it is 39-11.
- The Celtics' 110.7 points per game are just 3.6 more points than the 107.1 the Raptors give up.
- Boston is 34-7 when it scores more than 107.1 points.
- Toronto is 33-15 when it gives up fewer than 110.7 points.
- The Raptors make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
- In games Toronto shoots better than 43.2% from the field, it is 32-13 overall.
- The Celtics have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Raptors have averaged.
- This season, Boston has a 32-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors in scoring and rebounding, putting up 22.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
- Toronto's best passer is Fred VanVleet, who averages 6.7 assists per game to go with his 20.6 PPG scoring average.
- VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum is at the top of the Celtics scoring leaderboard with 27.1 points per game. He also grabs 8.1 rebounds and dishes out 4.3 assists per game.
- The Boston leaders in rebounding and assists are Robert Williams III with 9.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 10 points and two assists per game) and Marcus Smart with 5.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per game).
- Tatum is the top shooter from distance for the Celtics, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Smart (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Williams (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/18/2022
Lakers
L 128-123
Home
3/20/2022
76ers
W 93-88
Away
3/21/2022
Bulls
L 113-99
Away
3/24/2022
Cavaliers
W 117-104
Home
3/26/2022
Pacers
W 131-91
Home
3/28/2022
Celtics
-
Home
3/30/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
4/1/2022
Magic
-
Away
4/3/2022
Heat
-
Home
4/5/2022
Hawks
-
Home
4/7/2022
76ers
-
Home
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/18/2022
Kings
W 126-97
Away
3/20/2022
Nuggets
W 124-104
Away
3/21/2022
Thunder
W 132-123
Away
3/23/2022
Jazz
W 125-97
Home
3/27/2022
Timberwolves
W 134-112
Home
3/28/2022
Raptors
-
Away
3/30/2022
Heat
-
Home
4/1/2022
Pacers
-
Home
4/3/2022
Wizards
-
Home
4/6/2022
Bulls
-
Away
4/7/2022
Bucks
-
Away