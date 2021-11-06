Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

Nov 5, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (6-3) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (6-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Nets

The Raptors put up 104.9 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 103.3 the Nets give up.

When Toronto puts up more than 103.3 points, it is 5-1.

When Brooklyn gives up fewer than 104.9 points, it is 4-0.

The Nets put up an average of 105.0 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 100.4 the Raptors allow.

When it scores more than 100.4 points, Brooklyn is 5-1.

Toronto is 5-3 when it gives up fewer than 105.0 points.

The Raptors make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

Toronto has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.

Brooklyn is 4-0 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Raptors this season is OG Anunoby, who averages 20.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

Toronto's leading rebounder is Scottie Barnes averaging 8.9 boards per game and its best passer is Fred VanVleet and his 7.1 assists per game.

Anunoby makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 3.1 steals per game, while Barnes leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Kevin Durant with 28.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

James Harden dishes out more assists than any other Brooklyn teammate with 9.0 per game. He also scores 17.7 points and pulls down 7.4 rebounds per game.

Harden is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Nets, hitting 3.1 threes per game.

Brooklyn's leader in steals is Bruce Brown with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge with 1.3 per game.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/29/2021 Magic W 110-109 Home 10/30/2021 Pacers W 97-94 Away 11/1/2021 Knicks W 113-104 Away 11/3/2021 Wizards W 109-100 Away 11/5/2021 Cavaliers L 102-101 Home 11/7/2021 Nets - Home 11/10/2021 Celtics - Away 11/11/2021 76ers - Away 11/13/2021 Pistons - Home 11/15/2021 Trail Blazers - Away 11/18/2021 Jazz - Away

