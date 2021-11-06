Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (6-3) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (6-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Nets
- Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Nets
- The Raptors put up 104.9 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 103.3 the Nets give up.
- When Toronto puts up more than 103.3 points, it is 5-1.
- When Brooklyn gives up fewer than 104.9 points, it is 4-0.
- The Nets put up an average of 105.0 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 100.4 the Raptors allow.
- When it scores more than 100.4 points, Brooklyn is 5-1.
- Toronto is 5-3 when it gives up fewer than 105.0 points.
- The Raptors make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
- Toronto has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
- Brooklyn is 4-0 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Raptors this season is OG Anunoby, who averages 20.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.
- Toronto's leading rebounder is Scottie Barnes averaging 8.9 boards per game and its best passer is Fred VanVleet and his 7.1 assists per game.
- Anunoby makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 3.1 steals per game, while Barnes leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Nets Players to Watch
- The Nets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Kevin Durant with 28.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.
- James Harden dishes out more assists than any other Brooklyn teammate with 9.0 per game. He also scores 17.7 points and pulls down 7.4 rebounds per game.
- Harden is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Nets, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Brooklyn's leader in steals is Bruce Brown with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge with 1.3 per game.
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/29/2021
Magic
W 110-109
Home
10/30/2021
Pacers
W 97-94
Away
11/1/2021
Knicks
W 113-104
Away
11/3/2021
Wizards
W 109-100
Away
11/5/2021
Cavaliers
L 102-101
Home
11/7/2021
Nets
-
Home
11/10/2021
Celtics
-
Away
11/11/2021
76ers
-
Away
11/13/2021
Pistons
-
Home
11/15/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
11/18/2021
Jazz
-
Away
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/27/2021
Heat
L 106-93
Home
10/29/2021
Pacers
W 105-98
Home
10/31/2021
Pistons
W 117-91
Home
11/3/2021
Hawks
W 117-108
Home
11/5/2021
Pistons
W 96-90
Away
11/7/2021
Raptors
-
Away
11/8/2021
Bulls
-
Away
11/10/2021
Magic
-
Away
11/12/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
11/14/2021
Thunder
-
Away
11/16/2021
Warriors
-
Home