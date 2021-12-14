Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) dribbles in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (19-8) host the Toronto Raptors (13-14) in a matchup of Atlantic Division rivals at Barclays Center, starting at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. This is the second matchup between the squads this season. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Nets

Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Betting Information for Raptors vs. Nets

Favorite Spread Total Nets -5 216.5 points

Key Stats for Nets vs. Raptors

The Nets put up 5.0 more points per game (109.4) than the Raptors allow (104.4).

When Brooklyn totals more than 104.4 points, it is 16-2.

Toronto is 12-6 when allowing fewer than 109.4 points.

The Raptors put up an average of 105.1 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 105.7 the Nets allow.

When it scores more than 105.7 points, Toronto is 9-4.

Brooklyn's record is 13-0 when it gives up fewer than 105.1 points.

The Nets are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank 18th.

The Nets average 8.4 offensive boards per game, 4.6 rebounds fewer than the Raptors.

The Raptors are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 28th.

Nets Players to Watch

James Harden leads the Nets in rebounds and assists. Harden averages 20.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 9.6 assists per game.

Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn in scoring, averaging 29.4 per game to go with 7.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Patty Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge lead Brooklyn on the defensive end, with Harden leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Aldridge in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

