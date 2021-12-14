Publish date:
How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (19-8) host the Toronto Raptors (13-14) in a matchup of Atlantic Division rivals at Barclays Center, starting at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. This is the second matchup between the squads this season. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Nets
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Barclays Center
Betting Information for Raptors vs. Nets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nets
-5
216.5 points
Key Stats for Nets vs. Raptors
- The Nets put up 5.0 more points per game (109.4) than the Raptors allow (104.4).
- When Brooklyn totals more than 104.4 points, it is 16-2.
- Toronto is 12-6 when allowing fewer than 109.4 points.
- The Raptors put up an average of 105.1 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 105.7 the Nets allow.
- When it scores more than 105.7 points, Toronto is 9-4.
- Brooklyn's record is 13-0 when it gives up fewer than 105.1 points.
- The Nets are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank 18th.
- The Nets average 8.4 offensive boards per game, 4.6 rebounds fewer than the Raptors.
- The Raptors are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 28th.
Nets Players to Watch
- James Harden leads the Nets in rebounds and assists. Harden averages 20.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 9.6 assists per game.
- Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn in scoring, averaging 29.4 per game to go with 7.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
- Patty Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge lead Brooklyn on the defensive end, with Harden leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Aldridge in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Fred VanVleet racks up 19.4 points and tacks on 6.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Raptors' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Scottie Barnes grabs 8.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.1 points per game and adds 3.2 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.
- VanVleet makes 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
- Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Barnes (1.0 per game).
