Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

The Brooklyn Nets (32-29) host the Toronto Raptors (32-27) in a matchup of Atlantic Division rivals at Barclays Center, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, February 28, 2022. This is the third matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Nets

Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022

Monday, February 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nets vs. Raptors

The Nets record 111.0 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 107.5 the Raptors give up.

Brooklyn has a 28-9 record when putting up more than 107.5 points.

Toronto has a 25-12 record when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.

The Raptors score only 3.0 fewer points per game (108.3) than the Nets give up to opponents (111.3).

Toronto has put together a 19-3 record in games it scores more than 111.3 points.

Brooklyn has a 20-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.3 points.

The Nets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 15th.

The Nets average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, 2.8 rebounds less than the Raptors.

The Nets are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank second.

Nets Players to Watch

Patty Mills leads the Nets in points and assists per game, scoring 13.0 points and distributing 2.6 assists.

Brooklyn's best rebounder is Bruce Brown, who averages 4.4 boards per game in addition to his 6.8 PPG average.

Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Brooklyn leader in both steals and blocks is Brown, who averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 rejections per game.

Raptors Players to Watch