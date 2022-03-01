Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Atlantic Division opponents meet when the Toronto Raptors (32-27) host the Brooklyn Nets (32-29) at Scotiabank Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. This is the fourth matchup between the squads this season. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Nets
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Nets
- The 108.3 points per game the Raptors record are the same as the Nets give up.
- When Toronto scores more than 111.3 points, it is 20-3.
- Brooklyn has a 20-3 record when giving up fewer than 108.3 points.
- The Nets score an average of 111.0 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 107.5 the Raptors allow.
- When it scores more than 107.5 points, Brooklyn is 28-9.
- Toronto has a 26-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.0 points.
- The Raptors make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point lower than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- Toronto is 18-7 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- Brooklyn has compiled a 26-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The Raptors leader in points and assists is Fred VanVleet, who scores 21.4 points per game along with 6.9 assists.
- Pascal Siakam is Toronto's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 8.6 boards in each contest while scoring 21.4 points per game.
- The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who knocks down 4.0 threes per game.
- The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Nets Players to Watch
- The Nets' Patty Mills racks up enough points (13.0 per game) and assists (2.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Bruce Brown is at the top of the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard with 4.4 rebounds per game. He also racks up 6.8 points and tacks on 1.4 assists per game.
- Mills is the most prolific from distance for the Nets, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks is Brown with 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game.
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/14/2022
Pelicans
L 120-90
Away
2/16/2022
Timberwolves
W 103-91
Away
2/25/2022
Hornets
L 125-93
Away
2/26/2022
Hawks
L 127-100
Away
2/28/2022
Nets
W 133-97
Away
3/1/2022
Nets
-
Home
3/3/2022
Pistons
-
Home
3/4/2022
Magic
-
Home
3/6/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
3/9/2022
Spurs
-
Away
3/11/2022
Suns
-
Away
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/16/2022
Knicks
W 111-106
Away
2/17/2022
Wizards
L 117-103
Home
2/24/2022
Celtics
L 129-106
Home
2/26/2022
Bucks
W 126-123
Away
2/28/2022
Raptors
L 133-97
Home
3/1/2022
Raptors
-
Away
3/3/2022
Heat
-
Home
3/6/2022
Celtics
-
Away
3/8/2022
Hornets
-
Away
3/10/2022
76ers
-
Away
3/13/2022
Knicks
-
Home