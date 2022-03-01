Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge (21) reach for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Atlantic Division opponents meet when the Toronto Raptors (32-27) host the Brooklyn Nets (32-29) at Scotiabank Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. This is the fourth matchup between the squads this season. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Nets

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Nets

  • The 108.3 points per game the Raptors record are the same as the Nets give up.
  • When Toronto scores more than 111.3 points, it is 20-3.
  • Brooklyn has a 20-3 record when giving up fewer than 108.3 points.
  • The Nets score an average of 111.0 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 107.5 the Raptors allow.
  • When it scores more than 107.5 points, Brooklyn is 28-9.
  • Toronto has a 26-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.0 points.
  • The Raptors make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point lower than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
  • Toronto is 18-7 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
  • Brooklyn has compiled a 26-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • The Raptors leader in points and assists is Fred VanVleet, who scores 21.4 points per game along with 6.9 assists.
  • Pascal Siakam is Toronto's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 8.6 boards in each contest while scoring 21.4 points per game.
  • The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who knocks down 4.0 threes per game.
  • The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

  • The Nets' Patty Mills racks up enough points (13.0 per game) and assists (2.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Bruce Brown is at the top of the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard with 4.4 rebounds per game. He also racks up 6.8 points and tacks on 1.4 assists per game.
  • Mills is the most prolific from distance for the Nets, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
  • Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks is Brown with 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/14/2022

Pelicans

L 120-90

Away

2/16/2022

Timberwolves

W 103-91

Away

2/25/2022

Hornets

L 125-93

Away

2/26/2022

Hawks

L 127-100

Away

2/28/2022

Nets

W 133-97

Away

3/1/2022

Nets

-

Home

3/3/2022

Pistons

-

Home

3/4/2022

Magic

-

Home

3/6/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/9/2022

Spurs

-

Away

3/11/2022

Suns

-

Away

Nets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Knicks

W 111-106

Away

2/17/2022

Wizards

L 117-103

Home

2/24/2022

Celtics

L 129-106

Home

2/26/2022

Bucks

W 126-123

Away

2/28/2022

Raptors

L 133-97

Home

3/1/2022

Raptors

-

Away

3/3/2022

Heat

-

Home

3/6/2022

Celtics

-

Away

3/8/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/10/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/13/2022

Knicks

-

Home

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

