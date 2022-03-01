Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

Feb 26, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge (21) reach for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Atlantic Division opponents meet when the Toronto Raptors (32-27) host the Brooklyn Nets (32-29) at Scotiabank Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. This is the fourth matchup between the squads this season. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Nets

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Nets

The 108.3 points per game the Raptors record are the same as the Nets give up.

When Toronto scores more than 111.3 points, it is 20-3.

Brooklyn has a 20-3 record when giving up fewer than 108.3 points.

The Nets score an average of 111.0 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 107.5 the Raptors allow.

When it scores more than 107.5 points, Brooklyn is 28-9.

Toronto has a 26-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.0 points.

The Raptors make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point lower than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

Toronto is 18-7 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

Brooklyn has compiled a 26-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

The Raptors leader in points and assists is Fred VanVleet, who scores 21.4 points per game along with 6.9 assists.

Pascal Siakam is Toronto's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 8.6 boards in each contest while scoring 21.4 points per game.

The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who knocks down 4.0 threes per game.

The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets' Patty Mills racks up enough points (13.0 per game) and assists (2.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Bruce Brown is at the top of the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard with 4.4 rebounds per game. He also racks up 6.8 points and tacks on 1.4 assists per game.

Mills is the most prolific from distance for the Nets, hitting 3.1 threes per game.

Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks is Brown with 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/14/2022 Pelicans L 120-90 Away 2/16/2022 Timberwolves W 103-91 Away 2/25/2022 Hornets L 125-93 Away 2/26/2022 Hawks L 127-100 Away 2/28/2022 Nets W 133-97 Away 3/1/2022 Nets - Home 3/3/2022 Pistons - Home 3/4/2022 Magic - Home 3/6/2022 Cavaliers - Away 3/9/2022 Spurs - Away 3/11/2022 Suns - Away

Nets Upcoming Schedule