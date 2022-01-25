Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Charlotte Hornets (26-21) will visit the Toronto Raptors (22-22) after winning three road games in a row. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Hornets
- The 106.8 points per game the Raptors average are 7.4 fewer points than the Hornets give up (114.2).
- Toronto has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 114.2 points.
- When Charlotte gives up fewer than 106.8 points, it is 13-0.
- The Hornets score an average of 114.1 points per game, 8.0 more points than the 106.1 the Raptors allow to opponents.
- Charlotte is 20-11 when it scores more than 106.1 points.
- Toronto's record is 22-15 when it allows fewer than 114.1 points.
- This season, the Raptors have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.
- In games Toronto shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 9-3 overall.
- Charlotte is 14-8 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors in points and assists per game, scoring 21.7 points and distributing 7.0 assists.
- Toronto's best rebounder is Scottie Barnes, who averages 7.8 boards per game in addition to his 14.6 PPG average.
- The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who makes 3.9 threes per game.
- The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Miles Bridges averages 20.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Hornets, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- LaMelo Ball's assist statline leads Charlotte; he dishes out 7.6 assists per game.
- Terry Rozier averages 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.
- Ball (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Bridges (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/15/2022
Bucks
W 103-96
Away
1/17/2022
Heat
L 104-99
Away
1/19/2022
Mavericks
L 102-98
Away
1/21/2022
Wizards
W 109-105
Away
1/23/2022
Trail Blazers
L 114-105
Home
1/25/2022
Hornets
-
Home
1/26/2022
Bulls
-
Away
1/29/2022
Heat
-
Away
1/31/2022
Hawks
-
Away
2/1/2022
Heat
-
Home
2/3/2022
Bulls
-
Home
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/14/2022
Magic
L 116-109
Home
1/17/2022
Knicks
W 97-87
Away
1/19/2022
Celtics
W 111-102
Away
1/21/2022
Thunder
W 121-98
Home
1/23/2022
Hawks
L 113-91
Home
1/25/2022
Raptors
-
Away
1/26/2022
Pacers
-
Away
1/28/2022
Lakers
-
Home
1/30/2022
Clippers
-
Home
2/2/2022
Celtics
-
Away
2/4/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home