Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) fouls Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (26-21) will visit the Toronto Raptors (22-22) after winning three road games in a row. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Hornets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Scotiabank Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Hornets

  • The 106.8 points per game the Raptors average are 7.4 fewer points than the Hornets give up (114.2).
  • Toronto has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 114.2 points.
  • When Charlotte gives up fewer than 106.8 points, it is 13-0.
  • The Hornets score an average of 114.1 points per game, 8.0 more points than the 106.1 the Raptors allow to opponents.
  • Charlotte is 20-11 when it scores more than 106.1 points.
  • Toronto's record is 22-15 when it allows fewer than 114.1 points.
  • This season, the Raptors have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.
  • In games Toronto shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 9-3 overall.
  • Charlotte is 14-8 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors in points and assists per game, scoring 21.7 points and distributing 7.0 assists.
  • Toronto's best rebounder is Scottie Barnes, who averages 7.8 boards per game in addition to his 14.6 PPG average.
  • The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who makes 3.9 threes per game.
  • The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • Miles Bridges averages 20.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Hornets, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • LaMelo Ball's assist statline leads Charlotte; he dishes out 7.6 assists per game.
  • Terry Rozier averages 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.
  • Ball (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Bridges (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/15/2022

Bucks

W 103-96

Away

1/17/2022

Heat

L 104-99

Away

1/19/2022

Mavericks

L 102-98

Away

1/21/2022

Wizards

W 109-105

Away

1/23/2022

Trail Blazers

L 114-105

Home

1/25/2022

Hornets

-

Home

1/26/2022

Bulls

-

Away

1/29/2022

Heat

-

Away

1/31/2022

Hawks

-

Away

2/1/2022

Heat

-

Home

2/3/2022

Bulls

-

Home

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/14/2022

Magic

L 116-109

Home

1/17/2022

Knicks

W 97-87

Away

1/19/2022

Celtics

W 111-102

Away

1/21/2022

Thunder

W 121-98

Home

1/23/2022

Hawks

L 113-91

Home

1/25/2022

Raptors

-

Away

1/26/2022

Pacers

-

Away

1/28/2022

Lakers

-

Home

1/30/2022

Clippers

-

Home

2/2/2022

Celtics

-

Away

2/4/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

