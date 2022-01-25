Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

Jan 19, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) fouls Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (26-21) will visit the Toronto Raptors (22-22) after winning three road games in a row. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Hornets

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Hornets

The 106.8 points per game the Raptors average are 7.4 fewer points than the Hornets give up (114.2).

Toronto has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 114.2 points.

When Charlotte gives up fewer than 106.8 points, it is 13-0.

The Hornets score an average of 114.1 points per game, 8.0 more points than the 106.1 the Raptors allow to opponents.

Charlotte is 20-11 when it scores more than 106.1 points.

Toronto's record is 22-15 when it allows fewer than 114.1 points.

This season, the Raptors have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.

In games Toronto shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 9-3 overall.

Charlotte is 14-8 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors in points and assists per game, scoring 21.7 points and distributing 7.0 assists.

Toronto's best rebounder is Scottie Barnes, who averages 7.8 boards per game in addition to his 14.6 PPG average.

The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who makes 3.9 threes per game.

The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

Miles Bridges averages 20.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Hornets, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.

LaMelo Ball's assist statline leads Charlotte; he dishes out 7.6 assists per game.

Terry Rozier averages 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.

Ball (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Bridges (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/15/2022 Bucks W 103-96 Away 1/17/2022 Heat L 104-99 Away 1/19/2022 Mavericks L 102-98 Away 1/21/2022 Wizards W 109-105 Away 1/23/2022 Trail Blazers L 114-105 Home 1/25/2022 Hornets - Home 1/26/2022 Bulls - Away 1/29/2022 Heat - Away 1/31/2022 Hawks - Away 2/1/2022 Heat - Home 2/3/2022 Bulls - Home

Hornets Upcoming Schedule