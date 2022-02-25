Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) shoots during the 3-Point Contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) shoots during the 3-Point Contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (29-31) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (32-25) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Hornets

Betting Information for Raptors vs. Hornets

Raptors vs Hornets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Raptors

-2

225 points

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Raptors

  • The Raptors score 6.0 fewer points per game (108.7) than the Hornets allow (114.7).
  • Toronto is 18-2 when scoring more than 114.7 points.
  • Charlotte has a 16-2 record when allowing fewer than 108.7 points.
  • The Hornets' 113.8 points per game are 6.9 more points than the 106.9 the Raptors allow.
  • Charlotte is 23-17 when it scores more than 106.9 points.
  • Toronto is 28-14 when it gives up fewer than 113.8 points.
  • The Hornets are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 12th.
  • The Raptors average 13.1 offensive boards per game, more than the Hornets by 2.0 rebounds per contest.
  • The Raptors are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank sixth.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors in scoring and rebounding, tallying 21.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.
  • Toronto's best passer is Fred VanVleet, who averages 7.0 assists per game to go with his 21.6 PPG scoring average.
  • VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 4.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • LaMelo Ball's points (20.0 per game) and assists (7.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hornets' leaderboards.
  • Mason Plumlee grabs 8.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.7 points per game and adds 3.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Charlotte rebounding leaderboard.
  • Terry Rozier is dependable from deep and leads the Hornets with 3.0 made threes per game.
  • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Miles Bridges (0.9 per game).

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Toronto Raptors at Charlotte Hornets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 19, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) looks to make a save on Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and goaltender Ville Husso (35) celebrate after the Blues defeated the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_17762111
NBA

How to Watch Pelicans at Suns

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USATSI_15851819
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Jazz

By Ben Macaluso
1 minute ago
Feb 17, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) fouls New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) looses control of the ball as he is defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward Kent Bazemore (9) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) holds the trophy after winning the Skills Challenge during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy