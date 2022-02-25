Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) shoots during the 3-Point Contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (29-31) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (32-25) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Hornets

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Raptors vs. Hornets

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -2 225 points

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Raptors

The Raptors score 6.0 fewer points per game (108.7) than the Hornets allow (114.7).

Toronto is 18-2 when scoring more than 114.7 points.

Charlotte has a 16-2 record when allowing fewer than 108.7 points.

The Hornets' 113.8 points per game are 6.9 more points than the 106.9 the Raptors allow.

Charlotte is 23-17 when it scores more than 106.9 points.

Toronto is 28-14 when it gives up fewer than 113.8 points.

The Hornets are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 12th.

The Raptors average 13.1 offensive boards per game, more than the Hornets by 2.0 rebounds per contest.

The Raptors are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank sixth.

Raptors Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors in scoring and rebounding, tallying 21.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Toronto's best passer is Fred VanVleet, who averages 7.0 assists per game to go with his 21.6 PPG scoring average.

VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 4.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch