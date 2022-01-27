Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Jan 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Portland Trail Blazers guard Dennis Smith Jr. (10) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) battle for a loose ball in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (29-17) face the Toronto Raptors (23-22) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Bulls

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Raptors vs. Bulls

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -4 218.5 points

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Raptors

The Bulls average only 4.0 more points per game (110.3) than the Raptors allow (106.3).

Chicago has a 25-4 record when scoring more than 106.3 points.

When Toronto allows fewer than 110.3 points, it is 20-11.

The Raptors' 107.2 points per game are just 1.5 fewer points than the 108.7 the Bulls allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 108.7 points, Toronto is 16-5.

Chicago has a 16-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.2 points.

The Raptors are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 28th.

The Bulls average 8.9 offensive boards per game, 4.5 rebounds fewer than the Raptors.

Bulls Players to Watch

The Bulls scoring leader is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.3 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.3 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, averaging 5.1 assists in each contest.

Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

The Chicago steals leader is Ball, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Vucevic, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch