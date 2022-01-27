Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (29-17) face the Toronto Raptors (23-22) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Raptors vs. Bulls
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bulls
-4
218.5 points
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Raptors
- The Bulls average only 4.0 more points per game (110.3) than the Raptors allow (106.3).
- Chicago has a 25-4 record when scoring more than 106.3 points.
- When Toronto allows fewer than 110.3 points, it is 20-11.
- The Raptors' 107.2 points per game are just 1.5 fewer points than the 108.7 the Bulls allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 108.7 points, Toronto is 16-5.
- Chicago has a 16-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.2 points.
- The Raptors are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 28th.
- The Bulls average 8.9 offensive boards per game, 4.5 rebounds fewer than the Raptors.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The Bulls scoring leader is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.3 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
- Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.3 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, averaging 5.1 assists in each contest.
- Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
- The Chicago steals leader is Ball, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Vucevic, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Fred VanVleet's points (21.7 per game) and assists (7.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Raptors' leaderboards.
- Pascal Siakam grabs 8.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 21.3 points per game and adds 5.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.
- VanVleet is dependable from distance and leads the Raptors with 3.9 made threes per game.
- Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (1.0 per game).
