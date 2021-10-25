Publish date:
How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (3-0) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (1-2) on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Bulls
- Last year, the Bulls put up 111.0 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 111.7 the Raptors allowed.
- Chicago went 22-12 last season when scoring more than 111.7 points.
- Toronto went 16-10 last season when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.
- The Raptors put up only 0.4 fewer points per game last year (111.3) than the Bulls allowed (111.7).
- When it scored more than 111.7 points last season, Toronto went 19-16.
- Chicago went 22-12 last season when it allowed fewer than 111.3 points.
- The Bulls shot 47.7% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Raptors allowed to opponents.
- Chicago had a 24-22 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.1% from the field.
- The Raptors' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.5 percentage points lower than the Bulls allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
- Last season, Toronto had a 14-9 record in games the team collectively shot over 47.3% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- Zach LaVine averaged 27.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game last season.
- Nikola Vucevic pulled down 11.7 rebounds per game, while DeMar DeRozan averaged 6.9 assists per contest.
- LaVine made 3.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Lonzo Ball and Derrick Jones Jr. were defensive standouts last season, with Ball averaging 1.5 steals per game and Jones collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Pascal Siakam tallied 21.4 points and 7.2 boards per game last season.
- Fred VanVleet distributed 6.3 assists per game while scoring 19.6 PPG.
- VanVleet hit an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- VanVleet averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Chris Boucher compiled 1.9 rejections per contest.
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Pistons
W 94-88
Away
10/22/2021
Pelicans
W 128-112
Home
10/23/2021
Pistons
W 97-82
Home
10/25/2021
Raptors
-
Away
10/28/2021
Knicks
-
Home
10/30/2021
Jazz
-
Home
11/1/2021
Celtics
-
Away
11/3/2021
76ers
-
Away
11/6/2021
76ers
-
Home
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Wizards
L 98-83
Home
10/22/2021
Celtics
W 115-83
Away
10/23/2021
Mavericks
L 103-95
Home
10/25/2021
Bulls
-
Home
10/27/2021
Pacers
-
Home
10/29/2021
Magic
-
Home
10/30/2021
Pacers
-
Away
11/1/2021
Knicks
-
Away
11/3/2021
Wizards
-
Away
How To Watch
October
25
2021
Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
