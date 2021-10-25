    • October 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 23, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) lies down after bing taken out of the game in the during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chicago Bulls (3-0) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (1-2) on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Bulls

    Key Stats for Raptors vs. Bulls

    • Last year, the Bulls put up 111.0 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 111.7 the Raptors allowed.
    • Chicago went 22-12 last season when scoring more than 111.7 points.
    • Toronto went 16-10 last season when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.
    • The Raptors put up only 0.4 fewer points per game last year (111.3) than the Bulls allowed (111.7).
    • When it scored more than 111.7 points last season, Toronto went 19-16.
    • Chicago went 22-12 last season when it allowed fewer than 111.3 points.
    • The Bulls shot 47.7% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Raptors allowed to opponents.
    • Chicago had a 24-22 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.1% from the field.
    • The Raptors' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.5 percentage points lower than the Bulls allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
    • Last season, Toronto had a 14-9 record in games the team collectively shot over 47.3% from the field.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • Zach LaVine averaged 27.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game last season.
    • Nikola Vucevic pulled down 11.7 rebounds per game, while DeMar DeRozan averaged 6.9 assists per contest.
    • LaVine made 3.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Lonzo Ball and Derrick Jones Jr. were defensive standouts last season, with Ball averaging 1.5 steals per game and Jones collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • Pascal Siakam tallied 21.4 points and 7.2 boards per game last season.
    • Fred VanVleet distributed 6.3 assists per game while scoring 19.6 PPG.
    • VanVleet hit an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • VanVleet averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Chris Boucher compiled 1.9 rejections per contest.

    Bulls Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Pistons

    W 94-88

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Pelicans

    W 128-112

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Pistons

    W 97-82

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    Raptors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Wizards

    L 98-83

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Celtics

    W 115-83

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Mavericks

    L 103-95

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    25
    2021

    Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16994863
