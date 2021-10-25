Oct 23, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) lies down after bing taken out of the game in the during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (3-0) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (1-2) on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Bulls

Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021

Monday, October 25, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Bulls

Last year, the Bulls put up 111.0 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 111.7 the Raptors allowed.

Chicago went 22-12 last season when scoring more than 111.7 points.

Toronto went 16-10 last season when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.

The Raptors put up only 0.4 fewer points per game last year (111.3) than the Bulls allowed (111.7).

When it scored more than 111.7 points last season, Toronto went 19-16.

Chicago went 22-12 last season when it allowed fewer than 111.3 points.

The Bulls shot 47.7% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Raptors allowed to opponents.

Chicago had a 24-22 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.1% from the field.

The Raptors' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.5 percentage points lower than the Bulls allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

Last season, Toronto had a 14-9 record in games the team collectively shot over 47.3% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

Zach LaVine averaged 27.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game last season.

Nikola Vucevic pulled down 11.7 rebounds per game, while DeMar DeRozan averaged 6.9 assists per contest.

LaVine made 3.5 threes per game a season ago.

Lonzo Ball and Derrick Jones Jr. were defensive standouts last season, with Ball averaging 1.5 steals per game and Jones collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam tallied 21.4 points and 7.2 boards per game last season.

Fred VanVleet distributed 6.3 assists per game while scoring 19.6 PPG.

VanVleet hit an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

VanVleet averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Chris Boucher compiled 1.9 rejections per contest.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Pistons W 94-88 Away 10/22/2021 Pelicans W 128-112 Home 10/23/2021 Pistons W 97-82 Home 10/25/2021 Raptors - Away 10/28/2021 Knicks - Home 10/30/2021 Jazz - Home 11/1/2021 Celtics - Away 11/3/2021 76ers - Away 11/6/2021 76ers - Home

Raptors Upcoming Schedule