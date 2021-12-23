Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 14, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) react after Barnes misses the potential game-winning shot during overtime at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chicago Bulls (19-10) will host the Toronto Raptors (14-15) after winning four straight home games. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Bulls

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: United Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Raptors vs. Bulls

    Bulls vs Raptors Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bulls

    -10.5

    212 points

    Key Stats for Bulls vs. Raptors

    • The Bulls average 109.3 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 105.2 the Raptors allow.
    • Chicago is 16-2 when scoring more than 105.2 points.
    • Toronto has a 13-6 record when giving up fewer than 109.3 points.
    • The Raptors score an average of 106.4 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 106.3 the Bulls allow to opponents.
    • Toronto has put together a 10-5 record in games it scores more than 106.3 points.
    • Chicago is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 106.4 points.
    • The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 19th.
    • The Bulls average 9.2 offensive boards per game, 3.8 rebounds fewer than the Raptors.
    • The Raptors are the top rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 24th.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • The Bulls scoring leader is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.8 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
    • Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, pulling down 10.4 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, averaging 5.0 assists in each contest.
    • Ball leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Alex Caruso and Ball lead Chicago on the defensive end, with Caruso leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Ball in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • Fred VanVleet's points (20.1 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Raptors' leaderboards.
    • Scottie Barnes' stat line of 8.3 rebounds, 15.6 points and 3.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.
    • VanVleet is reliable from deep and leads the Raptors with 3.4 made threes per game.
    • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Barnes (1.0 per game).

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

