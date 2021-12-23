Dec 14, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) react after Barnes misses the potential game-winning shot during overtime at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (19-10) will host the Toronto Raptors (14-15) after winning four straight home games. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Bulls

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Raptors vs. Bulls

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -10.5 212 points

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Raptors

The Bulls average 109.3 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 105.2 the Raptors allow.

Chicago is 16-2 when scoring more than 105.2 points.

Toronto has a 13-6 record when giving up fewer than 109.3 points.

The Raptors score an average of 106.4 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 106.3 the Bulls allow to opponents.

Toronto has put together a 10-5 record in games it scores more than 106.3 points.

Chicago is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 106.4 points.

The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 19th.

The Bulls average 9.2 offensive boards per game, 3.8 rebounds fewer than the Raptors.

The Raptors are the top rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 24th.

Bulls Players to Watch

The Bulls scoring leader is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.8 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, pulling down 10.4 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, averaging 5.0 assists in each contest.

Ball leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Alex Caruso and Ball lead Chicago on the defensive end, with Caruso leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Ball in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch