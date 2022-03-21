Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

Mar 18, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) passes the ball by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (41-29) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (40-31) on Monday, March 21, 2022 at United Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Bulls

Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022

Monday, March 21, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Raptors vs. Bulls

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -4 220 points

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Raptors

The Bulls average only 4.7 more points per game (112.0) than the Raptors give up (107.3).

Chicago has a 34-11 record when putting up more than 107.3 points.

Toronto is 32-17 when allowing fewer than 112.0 points.

The Raptors put up an average of 108.8 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 111.2 the Bulls give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.2 points, Toronto is 24-4.

Chicago is 23-4 when it gives up fewer than 108.8 points.

The Bulls are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank 10th.

The Bulls average 8.6 offensive boards per game, 4.9 rebounds fewer than the Raptors.

The Raptors are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 29th.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in points and assists per game, scoring 27.8 points and distributing 5.1 assists.

Chicago's best rebounder is Nikola Vucevic, who averages 11.4 boards per game in addition to his 17.9 PPG average.

The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Zach LaVine, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.

Vucevic is a standout on the defensive end for Chicago, leading the team in steals with 1.0 per game and blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch