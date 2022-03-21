Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (41-29) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (40-31) on Monday, March 21, 2022 at United Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Raptors vs. Bulls
Favorite
Spread
Total
Bulls
-4
220 points
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Raptors
- The Bulls average only 4.7 more points per game (112.0) than the Raptors give up (107.3).
- Chicago has a 34-11 record when putting up more than 107.3 points.
- Toronto is 32-17 when allowing fewer than 112.0 points.
- The Raptors put up an average of 108.8 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 111.2 the Bulls give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.2 points, Toronto is 24-4.
- Chicago is 23-4 when it gives up fewer than 108.8 points.
- The Bulls are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank 10th.
- The Bulls average 8.6 offensive boards per game, 4.9 rebounds fewer than the Raptors.
- The Raptors are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 29th.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in points and assists per game, scoring 27.8 points and distributing 5.1 assists.
- Chicago's best rebounder is Nikola Vucevic, who averages 11.4 boards per game in addition to his 17.9 PPG average.
- The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Zach LaVine, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
- Vucevic is a standout on the defensive end for Chicago, leading the team in steals with 1.0 per game and blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Pascal Siakam sits on top of the Raptors leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 22.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
- Fred VanVleet dishes out more assists than any other Toronto player with 6.7 per game. He also scores 21.1 points and pulls down 4.6 rebounds per game.
- VanVleet is dependable from distance and leads the Raptors with 3.9 made threes per game.
- Gary Trent Jr. (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Chris Boucher (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
