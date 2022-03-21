Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) passes the ball by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 18, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) passes the ball by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (41-29) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (40-31) on Monday, March 21, 2022 at United Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Bulls

Betting Information for Raptors vs. Bulls

Bulls vs Raptors Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bulls

-4

220 points

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Raptors

  • The Bulls average only 4.7 more points per game (112.0) than the Raptors give up (107.3).
  • Chicago has a 34-11 record when putting up more than 107.3 points.
  • Toronto is 32-17 when allowing fewer than 112.0 points.
  • The Raptors put up an average of 108.8 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 111.2 the Bulls give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 111.2 points, Toronto is 24-4.
  • Chicago is 23-4 when it gives up fewer than 108.8 points.
  • The Bulls are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank 10th.
  • The Bulls average 8.6 offensive boards per game, 4.9 rebounds fewer than the Raptors.
  • The Raptors are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 29th.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in points and assists per game, scoring 27.8 points and distributing 5.1 assists.
  • Chicago's best rebounder is Nikola Vucevic, who averages 11.4 boards per game in addition to his 17.9 PPG average.
  • The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Zach LaVine, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
  • Vucevic is a standout on the defensive end for Chicago, leading the team in steals with 1.0 per game and blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • Pascal Siakam sits on top of the Raptors leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 22.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
  • Fred VanVleet dishes out more assists than any other Toronto player with 6.7 per game. He also scores 21.1 points and pulls down 4.6 rebounds per game.
  • VanVleet is dependable from distance and leads the Raptors with 3.9 made threes per game.
  • Gary Trent Jr. (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Chris Boucher (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
21
2022

Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 19, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) skates with the puck as Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) defends him during the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates against Los Angeles Kings defenseman Austin Strand (71) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jan 29, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hugs Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after the game at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) speaks with Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 18, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) drives to the basket as Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (35) tries to defend during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Thunder rookie Josh Giddey will be sidelined for at least another two weeks with right hip soreness. giddey
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 20, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed (9) battle for a loose ball in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 18, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) passes the ball by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Fans
IFL Football

How to Watch Strike Force vs. Panthers

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy