Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

Nov 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives between Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) and center Evan Mobley (4) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (6-3) hope to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021

Friday, November 5, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Cavaliers

The 105.3 points per game the Raptors score are just 0.4 more points than the Cavaliers give up (104.9).

When Toronto puts up more than 104.9 points, it is 5-1.

Cleveland has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 105.3 points.

The Cavaliers' 104.2 points per game are just 4.0 more points than the 100.2 the Raptors give up to opponents.

Cleveland is 3-3 when it scores more than 100.2 points.

Toronto is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 104.2 points.

The Raptors make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

Toronto is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

This season, Cleveland has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

The Raptors scoring leader is OG Anunoby, who averages 20.3 per contest to go with 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Scottie Barnes is Toronto's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.9 per game, while Fred VanVleet is its best passer, averaging 7.2 assists in each contest.

Anunoby leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Gary Trent Jr. and Chris Boucher lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 2.8 per game and Boucher in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Collin Sexton is the top scorer for the Cavaliers with 17.7 points per game. He also tacks on 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game to his stats.

The Cleveland leaders in rebounding and assists are Jarrett Allen with 10.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 14.4 points and 1.6 assists per game) and Darius Garland with 7.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game).

Cedi Osman knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.

Ricky Rubio (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/27/2021 Pacers W 118-100 Home 10/29/2021 Magic W 110-109 Home 10/30/2021 Pacers W 97-94 Away 11/1/2021 Knicks W 113-104 Away 11/3/2021 Wizards W 109-100 Away 11/5/2021 Cavaliers - Home 11/7/2021 Nets - Home 11/10/2021 Celtics - Away 11/11/2021 76ers - Away 11/13/2021 Pistons - Home 11/15/2021 Trail Blazers - Away

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule