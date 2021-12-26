Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-13) will host the Toronto Raptors (14-15) after winning four straight home games. The contest tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Betting Information for Raptors vs. Cavaliers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cavaliers
-8.5
207.5 points
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Raptors
- The Cavaliers put up 106.8 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 105.2 the Raptors allow.
- When Cleveland scores more than 105.2 points, it is 11-5.
- When Toronto gives up fewer than 106.8 points, it is 11-5.
- The Raptors average 5.0 more points per game (106.4) than the Cavaliers allow (101.4).
- When it scores more than 101.4 points, Toronto is 11-8.
- Cleveland has a 17-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.4 points.
- The Cavaliers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 18th.
- The Cavaliers average 10 offensive boards per game, 3.0 rebounds fewer than the Raptors.
- The Raptors are the top rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 17th.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who scores 19.4 points per game to go with 7.3 assists.
- Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 10.8 boards per game in addition to his 16.8 PPG average.
- Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Ricky Rubio and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Rubio leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Fred VanVleet scores 20.1 points and tacks on 6.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Raptors' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Scottie Barnes grabs 8.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.6 points per game and adds 3.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.
- VanVleet is the top scorer from deep for the Raptors, hitting 3.4 threes per game.
- Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Barnes (1.0 per game).
