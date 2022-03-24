Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (40-32) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (41-31) after losing three home games in a row. The contest begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Thursday, March 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Cavaliers
- The Raptors record just 4.1 more points per game (108.7) than the Cavaliers allow (104.6).
- Toronto has a 32-11 record when scoring more than 104.6 points.
- Cleveland has a 33-9 record when giving up fewer than 108.7 points.
- The Cavaliers' 107.4 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 107.3 the Raptors give up.
- Cleveland has put together a 23-11 record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.
- Toronto is 26-11 when it allows fewer than 107.4 points.
- This season, the Raptors have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 45.0% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Toronto shoots better than 45.0% from the field, it is 23-9 overall.
- Cleveland has compiled a 24-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 22.0 points and 8.3 boards per game.
- Fred VanVleet leads Toronto in assists, averaging 6.8 per game while also scoring 21.0 points per contest.
- The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who makes 3.8 threes per game.
- The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers' Darius Garland averages enough points (21.4 per game) and assists (8.6 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 10.8 rebounds per game. He also notches 16.1 points and adds 1.6 assists per game.
- Garland is the most prolific from deep for the Cavaliers, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Garland (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/14/2022
Lakers
W 114-103
Away
3/16/2022
Clippers
W 103-100
Away
3/18/2022
Lakers
L 128-123
Home
3/20/2022
76ers
W 93-88
Away
3/21/2022
Bulls
L 113-99
Away
3/24/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
3/26/2022
Pacers
-
Home
3/28/2022
Celtics
-
Home
3/30/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
4/1/2022
Magic
-
Away
4/3/2022
Heat
-
Home
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/14/2022
Clippers
W 120-111
Home
3/16/2022
76ers
L 118-114
Home
3/18/2022
Nuggets
W 119-116
Home
3/19/2022
Pistons
W 113-109
Home
3/21/2022
Lakers
L 131-120
Home
3/24/2022
Raptors
-
Away
3/26/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/28/2022
Magic
-
Home
3/30/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
3/31/2022
Hawks
-
Away
4/2/2022
Knicks
-
Away