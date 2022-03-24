Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket between Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (40-32) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (41-31) after losing three home games in a row. The contest begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Cavaliers

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Cavaliers

  • The Raptors record just 4.1 more points per game (108.7) than the Cavaliers allow (104.6).
  • Toronto has a 32-11 record when scoring more than 104.6 points.
  • Cleveland has a 33-9 record when giving up fewer than 108.7 points.
  • The Cavaliers' 107.4 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 107.3 the Raptors give up.
  • Cleveland has put together a 23-11 record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.
  • Toronto is 26-11 when it allows fewer than 107.4 points.
  • This season, the Raptors have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 45.0% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Toronto shoots better than 45.0% from the field, it is 23-9 overall.
  • Cleveland has compiled a 24-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 22.0 points and 8.3 boards per game.
  • Fred VanVleet leads Toronto in assists, averaging 6.8 per game while also scoring 21.0 points per contest.
  • The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who makes 3.8 threes per game.
  • The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • The Cavaliers' Darius Garland averages enough points (21.4 per game) and assists (8.6 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 10.8 rebounds per game. He also notches 16.1 points and adds 1.6 assists per game.
  • Garland is the most prolific from deep for the Cavaliers, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
  • Garland (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/14/2022

Lakers

W 114-103

Away

3/16/2022

Clippers

W 103-100

Away

3/18/2022

Lakers

L 128-123

Home

3/20/2022

76ers

W 93-88

Away

3/21/2022

Bulls

L 113-99

Away

3/24/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

3/26/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/28/2022

Celtics

-

Home

3/30/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

4/1/2022

Magic

-

Away

4/3/2022

Heat

-

Home

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/14/2022

Clippers

W 120-111

Home

3/16/2022

76ers

L 118-114

Home

3/18/2022

Nuggets

W 119-116

Home

3/19/2022

Pistons

W 113-109

Home

3/21/2022

Lakers

L 131-120

Home

3/24/2022

Raptors

-

Away

3/26/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/28/2022

Magic

-

Home

3/30/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

3/31/2022

Hawks

-

Away

4/2/2022

Knicks

-

Away

How To Watch

March
24
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
